House of Time to Perform Mozart at Holy Trinity Church

Mozart was the ultimate child prodigy and before his tragically early death composed works that seem to contain ageless wisdom, but he had help along the way. Hear some of the incredible works Mozart was writing in his teenage years alongside pieces by the masters that steered his growth: Johann Christian Bach, Haydn, and of course his own father Leopold Mozart. Join us for a new angle on Mozart's timeless genius.

House of Time, known for their "fluency and command" (San Francisco Classical Voice) and "fine playing, cohesiveness and creativity" (Early Music America) is dedicated to both well-known and underperformed repertoire of the 17th through the 21st century played on period instruments. Members and guests include Juilliard and Curtis faculty and alumni of The Juilliard School, as well as prize-winners of major international competitions. Using the instruments and techniques of the past to express the vivid passions in the music, House of Time has moved audiences and keeps them coming back for more. Critics have declared oboist, Gonzalo X. Ruiz, "one of only a handful of truly superb baroque oboists in the world" (Alte Musik Aktuell); Tatiana Daubek, is known for her "sleekly elegant playing" (Gazettes Long Beach) and soloistic precision (Early Music America); Avi Stein, one of NYC's finest, is described by the New York Times as "a brilliant organ soloist".

Currently in their 7th season, House of Time is ensemble in residence at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. They have been presented by the Berkeley Early Music Festival, Czech Center New York, Early Music Festival: NYC, Music Before 1800, Michigan State University, San Diego and San Francisco Early Music Societies, The University Club in NYC, and the Yale Collection of Musical Instruments. Future appearances include concerts presented by Early Music Now in Milwaukee, WI. House of Time as a group and individuals continue to give free outreach concerts at Mount Sinai Concerts for Patients in New York City and may be seen giving impromptu pop up concerts in casual venues such as local cafes. House of Time is also on the roster of GEMS Live! Artists. ​ You may wonder about where we got the name, House of Time. A few years ago, before House of Time was formed, a few of us were brain-storming names. We liked the words, Chronos and Cronologie, both incorporating the meaning of Time. We then came up with Cronologgia, a sort of play on the two words, and we figured out that although it was a ficticious word, it was really a combination of two words: Cronos and Loggia. Loggia, in Italian, is an open sided extention to a house, or lets just say House. Put the two words together and you have Cronologgia, or House of Time. Cronologgia stuck for the very first concert we played in a beautiful 18th century barn in Westchester. Soon after we had so many people asking what the word meant, we decided to use its English translation, House of Time. From then on, we became known as House of Time.

PROGRAM

Oboe Quartets in G and Bb by Johann Christian Bach Oboe Quartet after K158 in F and K285b in Bb by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Trio in A minor Ho.XI:87 by Franz Joseph Haydn Trio in Eb by Leopold Mozart

