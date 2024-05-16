Superstar Pianist Yiruma Announces Encore Sydney Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World renowned South Korean composer and pianist YIRUMA will return to Australia for an exclusive Sydney performance this June in celebration of 50 years of the iconic Sydney Opera House.

YIRUMA will perform in Sydney Opera House's Concert Hall on Friday 28 June 2024, 7.30pm for One-Night Only.

Internationally acclaimed for hits such as River Flows in You and Kiss the Rain, YIRUMA is regarded as one of the world's leading composer-pianists having amassed more than 2 billion streams. His 2023/ 2024 World Tour has been met with international fanfare and sold-out performances throughout Oceania, Asia, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

YIRUMA said in a statement that he is thrilled to return to one of his favourite venues and countries in the world.

"I feel such a special connection to the Sydney Opera House and Australian audiences. The opportunity to perform in this remarkable venue again as part of its 50th year celebrations is an occasion that will be a highlight of this World Tour."

This performance will mark YIRUMA's return to Australia following a sold-out Oceania tour in December 2023 where his Sydney Opera House concert sold out in a matter of days.

Sydney audiences will be treated to a career spanning set as well as the live debut of tracks from YIRUMA's 2023 EP, non è la fine accompanied by cello. YIRUMA's best-selling neo-classical catalogue will be brought to life by a string orchestra featuring piano, violin and cello.

The Sydney performance, presented by Harmonie International, is part of a series of encore concerts which have been added to meet demand for YIRUMA's current World Tour.

According to Harmonie International Director, Vian Lin the response to this tour has been unprecedented with Australian fans calling for another opportunity to experience the virtuosity of YIRUMA live.

"It seems fitting for a concert at the incredible Sydney Opera House to be added, a venue that sold-out in record time when YIRUMA was last in the country", she said.



"There is much excitement for this encore concert at the world's most prestigious concert hall during its year of special celebrations".

2024 marks the 23rd year of YIRUMA's musical journey. Starting to learn piano at the age of 5, he pursued music studies at King's College, London. At the age of 23, in 2001, he released his debut album and has since composed over 200 pieces, accumulating over 2 billion streams.

His 10th-anniversary album, "Best Reminiscent," held the top spot on the Billboard Classical chart for 23 consecutive weeks and has remained in the top ranks for over 170 weeks. His 2021 release, "SOLO," achieved an impressive 9th position on the Billboard Classical Albums chart, maintaining continuous love on the global stage.

YIRUMA has dominated social media channels with millions of views across YouTube, Spotify and other platforms. He has also collaborated with K-pop artists such as 2AM, Ailee and Baek Ji Young. In 2021 YIRUMA partnered with Samsung when he wrote and recorded the theme tune for the Galaxy S21 series with Over the Horizon.

YIRUMA's Sydney Opera House concert marks an exciting opportunity for Australian audiences to experience one of the world's true luminary composers and pianists live in concert.

Tickets for YIRUMA World Tour 2024 Live in Sydney are on sale now: https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/contemporary-music/yiruma.

