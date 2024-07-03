Hershey Symphony Unveils 56th Season Lineup and Venue

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hershey Symphony Orchestra has announced its 56th season, packed with a blend of classical masterpieces and thrilling pops performances. With romantic waltzes, the magic of Broadway hits, and a special tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett, the season promises something extraordinary for everyone.

“This season our classical concerts feature music that was recommended by our own musicians,” says Maestro Greg Woodbridge, music director. “These are works they asked to perform, and their excellent taste is evident in the programs I put together. These will be exciting, beautiful, and wonderfully varied.”

The symphony kicks off the season at the Hershey Theatre on Saturday, September 14, 2024, with “Romantic Reveries,” an elegant program that includes Dvořák's Prague Waltzes and Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major. This concerto will be performed by Daniel Huang, the symphony's 2024 Young Artist Competition winner.

On October 26, 2024, the symphony will present an exclusive event at the Hershey Theatre: “Tony Bennett: The Official Musical Celebration.” Audience members will experience the chart-topping hits and heartfelt ballads of this musical legend, brought to life by a full orchestra, dynamic band, and world-class vocalists.

The symphony will close out the year with its annual “Holiday Spectacular” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at the Hershey Theatre. This concert has become a holiday tradition for many area families, so audience members should purchase tickets early as these performances often sell out.

For 2025, the symphony will then move its performances to Hershey Free Church due to construction at the Hershey Theatre. The first concert at this new venue will be a salute to “Broadway's Bad Boys,” on Saturday, February 22, 2025 featuring three talented Broadway vocalists who bring to life such iconic rogues as Harold Hill from The Music Man, the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, and the Phantom from Phantom of the Opera.

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, the symphony welcomes international prize-winning trumpeter Kevin Gebo to the stage. “Tranquility to Triumph” will include the Arutunian Trumpet Concerto, the Overture to The Italian Girl in Algiers, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, among other, lighter selections.

The season finale will be a performance of “The Suite-est Place on Earth” on May 2, 2025. This concert will showcase the talents of the symphony's youth orchestra, Festival Strings, and feature suites from Ravel, Mendelssohn, and Copland, sure to delight audiences.

Season tickets are on sale now, and individual tickets go on sale August 12, 2024. To learn more about the Hershey Symphony's upcoming season, to purchase tickets, or to learn more about Festival Strings, please visit www.HersheySymphony.org.

