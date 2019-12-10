GatherNYC Closes its Mindful Musical Mornings Fall 2019 Season With Aizuri Quartet and Astrid Schween

The revolutionary concert series GatherNYC closes its mindful musical mornings Fall 2019 season with Grammy-nominated Aizuri Quartet on 12/15, and cellist of the acclaimed Juilliard Quartet, Astrid Schween on 12/22. Concerts take place at 11am at SubCulture, with doors at 10:30 for complimentary coffee, pastries and community.

Aizuri Quartet (12/15):



The Grammy-nominated Aizuri Quartet, praised by The Washington Post for "captivating" performances, was awarded the Grand Prize at the 2018 M-Prize Chamber Arts Competition, along with top prizes at the 2017 Osaka International Chamber Music Competition in Japan, and the 2015 Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition in London. The Quartet's debut album, Blueprinting, featuring new works written for the Aizuri Quartet by five American composers, was released by New Amsterdam Records and nominated for a 2019 GRAMMY Award. The quartet has held residencies at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Caramoor Center for Music and Art, Ravinia Festival, and the Curtis Institute of Music.

Astrid Schween (12/22):



Cellist of the world-renowned Juilliard String Quartet since 2016, Astrid Schween has appeared at Amsterdam's Concertgebouw, the Musikverein in Vienna, the Berlin Konzerthaus, London's Wigmore Hall, and in Hong Kong, Singapore, Greece, China, Spain, Scandinavia and throughout the US. Mentored as a young cellist by Jacqueline Du Pre, Astrid made her debut at the age of 16 with the New York Philharmonic. She is on faculty of the Juilliard School, from which she also graduated. On December 22nd, Astrid Schween plays a recital of music for cello and piano.



GATHERNYC:



The revolutionary Sunday morning concert series GatherNYC continues its ambitious and innovative programming featuring world-class performers, community building and spiritual nourishment. The fall 2019 season runs every week from September 22 through December 22nd.

Throughout the season, guests will be served exquisite live classical music by celebrated musicians, artisanal coffee and pastries, storytelling by winners of the Moth StorySLAM, and a brief celebration of silence. Taking place in the modern underground theatre SubCulture, the entire experience lasts one hour, and provides a communal weekly respite from the noise of the city.



GatherNYC Fall 2019 Season

This series founders and co-artistic directors are cellist Laura Metcalf and her husband, guitarist Rupert Boyd. They also comprise the international touring duo Boyd Meets Girl, whose 2017 debut album reached No. 3 on the Billboard Traditional Classical Chart.

September 22-December 22, 2019

Sundays

Doors: 10:30am

Concert: 11am-12pm

SubCulture45 Bleecker Street, DownstairsNew York NY 10012Tickets: $20 (coffee and pastries included)Children under 12 are welcome and admission is complimentary

Tickets are available through:





