Flutist Kim Scott Releases 4th Album Release FREE TO BE On Innervision Records

Flutist Kim Scott releases 4th Album "Free To Be" on Innervision Records

The Alabama based artist sends up her latest release on the heels of her #1 single "Emerge" featuring Jonathan Fritzen

Kim Scott's lead single, "Emerge", co-written by herself and pianist Jonathan Fritzen from her upcoming 4th album "Free to Be", hit #1 on the Billboard and Groove charts in just 10 weeks and continues to stay on the charts. She has become well-known for her exceptional tone, intoxicating melodies, and flawless technique. "Free to Be" hits the streets Friday, July 19, 2019 and is sure to be a summer hit.

In addition to being a national recording artist, Scott is the host of "Block Party Radio Show" which airs on jazz radio stations across the globe and is now nationally/internationally syndicated across the United States and Australia. Kim has performed as a soloist on several well-known stages around the country including Blues Alley, Seabreeze Jazz Festival, Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz, Catalina Jazz Traxx and more. She is also a member of the all-female jazz supergroup Jazz in Pink, alongside other musicians such as keyboardist Gail Jhonson and violinist Karen Briggs.

Innervision Records is an innovative record label with a special focus on operating within the ever-changing music industry and revolutionizing the way the artist-label relationship works. Innervision specializes in Groove/Smooth Urban Jazz, Jazz, Chill, Neo-Soul and World Music. Innervision is dedicated to infusing fresh, new styles of music, and raising the level of the music you hear by bringing your airwaves, internet, and satellite radio great independent music created by artists with a passion for music. This passion, coupled with Innervisions rejection of the music industry's corporate model, enables Innervision Records to bring unique and refreshing music to the masses.

http://www.innervisionrecords.com





