FIVE COMPOSERS AND A PIANIST Concert is Coming to a Screen Near You

Donna Weng Friedman's program FIVE COMPOSERS AND A PIANIST will be available for all to enjoy this Thursday, 11/21 at 10am as it goes virtual for the first time! Presented by the Music Educators Association of New Jersey, Weng Friedman will showcase the stories and music of composers Stefania de Kenessey, Kim D. Sherman, Beata Moon, Chinary Ung and Cecile Chaminade.

"Five Composers and a Pianist" is an innovative concert program curated and performed by pianist Donna Weng Friedman. This unique event brings together the works of five distinguished composers, offering a rich and diverse musical experience. The program is designed to showcase the distinct styles and voices of each composer, creating a tapestry of sound that highlights the versatility and expressive range of the piano. By featuring contemporary compositions, the concert aims to dispel some of the distaste people have felt towards new music since the early days of Milton Babbitt. It seeks to demonstrate the beautiful harmonies and melodies present in today's music, making it accessible and appealing to a broad audience.

The concert not only emphasizes the technical prowess and interpretative skills of Donna Weng Friedman but also serves as a platform for celebrating the contributions of the featured composers. Each piece is carefully selected to complement the others, ensuring a cohesive yet varied listening experience. The program has been praised for its thoughtful curation and the seamless way it bridges different musical traditions. Through "Five Composers and a Pianist," Donna Weng Friedman invites listeners to embark on a musical journey that is both intellectually stimulating and emotionally engaging. The program particularly aims to reach teachers and students, encouraging them to explore and appreciate contemporary classical music, thereby reaffirming the timeless appeal and relevance of new piano compositions.

There will be a panel discussion with the composers led by Donna Weng Friedman after her presentation, followed by a Q&A with audience members. Here is the link to join the conversation: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81349245918?pwd=jb5JtYzhNvaC2ozAvj0RtvYwPM5xVd.1

