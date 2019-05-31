Conner Gray Covington Named Principal Conductor Of Utah Symphony's Deer Valley Music Festival

The Utah Symphony today announced the appointment of Conner Gray Covington as Principal Conductor for the Deer Valley Music Festival's 2019 and 2020 seasons, in addition to his responsibilities as year-round Associate Conductor of the orchestra. He is scheduled to conduct nine concerts as part of 2019 summer's festival, including performances with the Indigo Girls, Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture, Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto, and E.T. The Extra-terrestrial in Concert.



I know I speak for the whole organization in saying how proud we are of the impact Conner has achieved during his time to date with Utah Symphony, said Utah Symphony | Utah Opera President and CEO Paul Meecham. His charisma, presence and leadership has left a lasting impression with each audience he comes in contact with, whether it's the thousands of school children who experience the thrill of live orchestral music through our Education programs or regular patrons attending classical, pops, films in concert and a myriad of other performances. We look forward eagerly to Conner's expanded presence at the Deer Valley Music Festival.



"I am thrilled to be named Principal Conductor of the Deer Valley Music Festival for the next two summers. I have had so many wonderful opportunities so far during my tenure here in Utah, and I am incredibly grateful for the support I have received from Maestro Fischer, the musicians and the staff, said Mr. Covington of his new appointment. It is truly a pleasure working with this wonderful orchestra and organization, and I look forward to many exciting performances to come."

Mr. Covington began his tenure with the Utah Symphony as Assistant Conductor in September 2017 and assumed greater responsibilities in the role of Associate Conductor from September 2018. He previously served as the Rita E. Hauser Conducting Fellow at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, Assistant Conductor of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Music Director of the Memphis Youth Symphony Program. His first appearance with the Utah Symphony was as a guest conductor for a chamber concert at the 2017 Deer Valley Music Festival. The following summer, Mr. Covington conducted five concerts during the 2018 festival with highlights including a Utah Symphony performance with Broadway star Sutton Foster, Benjamin Beilman performing Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, Canteloube's Chants d'Auvergne with soprano Sarah Shafer, and Dvo k's Czech Suite.



Conner has demonstrated a strong commitment to the orchestra and incredible growth over the past few seasons in his role as associate conductor, said Utah Symphony Music Director Thierry Fischer. I'm pleased that he is able to take on this additional responsibility during the summer season and am confident that the orchestra will continue to benefit from his influence.

In addition to the Deer Valley Music Festival performances, he conducts nearly 100 Utah Symphony concerts each season with a diverse schedule including education and community outreach, classical, pops, films, and family concerts. Mr. Covington's contract is scheduled to go through the end of the 2019-20 season.

Awards and honors include 2019, 2017 and 2014 Career Assistance Awards from the Solti Foundation U.S.; being invited as one of three conductors to participate in the 2015 Pacific Music Festival Conducting Academy in Sapporo, Japan; and being featured as a conductor in the 2016 Bruno Walter National Conductor Preview presented by the League of American Orchestras. In 2014 he was selected by members of the Vienna Philharmonic to attend the Salzburg Festival as a recipient of the Ansbacher Fellowship for Young Conductors.

About Deer Valley Music Festival

The Deer Valley Music Festival (DVMF) is Utah Symphony's summer home in the mountain resort town of Park City, Utah. The 2019 festival marks the 16th season of providing chamber music, classical, and pops offerings in several venues: the Deer Valley Resort Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, St. Mary's Church, and salon events in private homes in the Park City area. The goal of the Deer Valley Music Festival is to be renowned for consistently delivering a high quality and musically diverse experience in casual settings of unparalleled natural beauty. For more information, visit www.deervalleymusicfestival.org.





