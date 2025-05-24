Composers Concordance to Present Guitars & Poems Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 21, Composers Concordance will present Guitars & Poems - a vibrant concert event celebrating the synergy between sound and word, hosted at the dynamic Jim Kempner Fine Art gallery. Join an unforgettable evening wherein strings meet stanzas, and music and poetry intertwine in bold, beautiful harmony.

An eclectic lineup of acclaimed guitarists, vocalists, and poets will bring to life brand-new works by boundary-pushing composers. This evening is not just a concert-it's a celebration of creative spirit, sonic exploration, and poetic resonance.

The event will feature a performance by Nikolas Rowland, the winner of the inaugural Sean Satin Memorial Guitar Prize, established in loving memory of our dear friend and collaborator. Sean, who passed away on April 19, 2024, was a passionate music educator and a relentless champion of contemporary guitar music. This new competition carries forward his legacy to inspire new generations of guitarists in finding their voice. Nikolas will perform Maestoso-Like a Passacaglia from Five Preludes by Jay Kauffman.

