Chor Leoni Announces 31st Season Featuring More Than 15 World Premieres, New '35 And Under' Pricing, And More

Vancouver's own JUNO-nominated men's choir returns to the stage with diverse, evocative, and uplifting offerings.

Aug. 15, 2022  

Chor Leoni has announced their striking 2022/23 season, beginning with their 31st Remembrance Day Concerts in November 2022. Vancouver audiences will be treated to six concert offerings that highlight the talent, passion, and heart of the 67-voice choir. To complement their live performances, Chor Leoni will also continue to share their popular Digital Concert Experiences, which are free with RSVP.

"This season explores themes of connection, hope, and the transformative power of music," says Artist Director Erick Lichte. "The singers of Chor Leoni are eager to return to the stage and create a space where all audiences can experience the magic and joy of choral singing as a community."

The 31st season features the return of beloved traditions, including Christmas with Chor Leoni and PopCappella III, as well as collaborations with some of Vancouver's top musicians, and the return of their professional ensemble, The Leonids. The concerts will also feature new commissions and more than 15 world premieres, including brand new works by Canadian composers Robyn Jacob, Chris Sivak, and Laura Hawley.

Those who want to attend multiple events will benefit from new flexible ticket packs, and the choir looks forward to further broadening its audience with a new 35-and-under discount.

"We're proud to welcome our audience back into our gorgeous home, St. Andrew's Wesley United, for another wonderful season," adds Lichte. "Our concert home has become one of Canada's premiere choral venues and the perfect place to welcome audiences from around the world."

Ticket packs for Chor Leoni's 2022/23 season are now on sale at chorleoni.org until September 28, 2022.

Chor Leoni's 2022/23 Season Includes:

We Sang Our Songs

31st Annual Remembrance Day Concerts

November 10, 2022 at 7:30pm and November 11, 2022 at 2pm and 5pm St. Andrew's Wesley United

In this 31st observance of a cherished annual tradition, the voices of Chor Leoni create a space for community contemplation, reflection, and dreams of peace. Both haunting and healing, the program of music and readings features diverse perspectives on war and injustice, and honours those who sang their songs so that today, we all might sing ours.

Christmas with Chor Leoni

December 16, 2022 at 8pm, December 17, 2022 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm, and December 19, 2022 at 5pm and 8pm

St. Andrew's Wesley United

Step out of the winter darkness and into the warm glow of this joyful and beloved Yuletide tradition. In an exciting program featuring old favourites, tender carols, and four world premieres, Chor Leoni sings in the holiday season accompanied by guest fiddler Cameron Wilson and Vivian Chen on harp. The stunning lights, space, and sound at St. Andrew's Wesley United make for the perfect venue to gather and share in this evening of beauty, warmth, humour and hope.

PopCappella III

March 3, 2023 at 8pm, and March 4, 2023 at 5pm and 8pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

Dance away the winter blues as Chor Leoni serves up their classic pop and choral blend, backed by a band of Vancouver's best and the beautiful lights of Saint Andrew's-Wesley United. Experience why Chor Leoni's take on pop music has made it one of Canada's most beloved choirs.

The Turning: Chor Leoni & The Leonids

May 11, 2023 at 7:30pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

The Leonids return to Vancouver with a boundary-busting program about the ways music can change our hearts, minds and world. Performing independently as well as alongside Chor Leoni and its Emerging Choral Artist Program, these choral luminaries will touch your heart and take your breath away with their world-class voices and rich harmonies.

VanMan Choral Summit Concert

May 13, 2023 at 7:30pm

Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

Get inspired by the magic, power, and beauty of choral singing as 300+ voices join together and soar through the air at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts. Chor Leoni, The Leonids, our MYVoice youth choirs, Emerging Choral Artists, and VanMan Festival singers each perform their own sets and then come together to form Canada's largest male choir for one night only. This culminating concert event of the VanMan.

Festival is the only event in Canada where the bright future of Canada's singers share the stage with the finest vocal ensembles of our time.

C/4: Canadian Choral Composition Competition

June 2, 2023, at 7:30pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

Join Chor Leoni and three of Canada's top composers for an intimate evening of music and discussion, and learn what goes into bringing new music to life. Meet composers Robyn Jacob, Chris Sivak and Laura Hawley, and hear their works performed as you follow along in your own score. This interactive evening, led by Chor Leoni's very own Artistic Director, Erick Lichte, has become an audience favourite and one of the most innovative and engaging new music events in Canada.

For tickets and more information, visit chorleoni.org.

Known internationally and loved locally, JUNO-nominated Chor Leoni is recognized as one of the vanguard male vocal ensembles in North America. Led by Artistic Director Erick Lichte, Vancouver's Singing Lions have enriched and transformed people's lives through singing for thirty years. With stylistic grace and an adventurous spirit, Chor Leoni performs in many languages, styles and genres, always aiming to communicate, engage, and entertain.





