Celebrate The Holiday Season With Live Music From Cape Ann Symphony

The Cape Ann Symphony has released a Virtual Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert, the second of its planned virtual concerts featuring CAS musicians under the direction of CAS Conductor and Music Director Maestro Yoichi Udagawa.

Cape Ann Symphony Board President Fran White points out, "Our annual Holiday Pops Concert is always one of the highlights of our season. In 2019 all 3 concerts were sold out in record time! This virtual concert allows people to enjoy the Holiday Pops experience at home. It is exciting and hopefully helps to bring the joys of the season and the spirit of our annual holiday pops concert to our patrons missing the experience of the live concert."

White continues, "We also timed the launch of the concert video to offer an opportunity to give the gift of music! We have made it very easy to make an online gift purchases of the concert - A gift message and link to the concert video can be sent directly to the gift recipient and your holiday shopping is complete!. "

The holiday concert available online now is the Cape Ann Symphony Brass Quintet playing a selection of traditional holiday favorites, and introduced by Maestro Yoichi Udagawa and it includes choral pieces sung by select vocalists from the Ipswich High School Bel Canto & Chamber Singers under the direction of Abby Frost. The brass musicians include: Newburyport's Matthew Repucci, 1st Trumpet; Boston's Ryan Noe, 2nd Trumpet; Ipswich's Earl Powers, Horn; Winchendon's Daniel Walker, Trombone; Stoughton's Rob Needs, Tuba.

The concert was recorded last month at Crowell Chapel in Manchester-by-the-Sea. This concert video launch is timed to offer an opportunity for online gift purchases. Purchasers can enter their gift recipient's email address. and a personal message. The message and link to the video will be sent directly to the recipient. The video purchase provides audience members with a video download link which you can view at your convenience. It does not expire and there are no restrictions on when you can view the video. The virtual concert is available to view online for $25. Call Cape Ann Symphony at 978-281-0543 or go to www.capeannsymphony.org to purchase and for further information.

Maestro Udagawa is delighted to bring a second virtual concert to CAS audiences, "This special Virtual Holiday Concert features members of the Cape Ann Symphony Brass Quintet and special guests - select singers from Ipswich High School's Bel Canto & Chamber Singers conducted by Abby Frost. The Cape Ann Symphony Brass Quintet is made up of 2 trumpets (Matthew Repucci and Ryan Noe), 1 horn (Earl Powers), 1 trombone (Daniel Walker) and 1 tuba (Robert Needs). These musicians worked very hard to put this program together, and they sound fabulous. I am sure that people who watch the video will enjoy their incredible playing, and that it will help get them into the spirit of the season. We miss being able to perform live for our audiences, and look forward to the day we can all be together again in a concert. Please stay safe and healthy. Happy Holidays to all!"

Cape Ann Symphony's Virtual Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert program includes:

WILLIAM H. CUMMINGS, ARR. CLARK COTHERN Fanfare, Hark the Herald Angels Sing

LEROY ANDERSON, ARR. CHRISTIAN ARNOLD A Christmas Festival

GUSTAV HOLST, ARR. TOBY STREET In the Bleak Midwinter

TRADITIONAL, ARR. THOMAS H. GRAF American Christmas Mash Up

JAMES LORD PIERPONT, ARR. THOMAS H. GRAF Jazzy Jingle Bells

LOWRY AND GREENE, ARR. THOMAS H. GRAF Mary, Did You Know

TRADITIONAL, ARR. RALPH RAYMOND HAYS Hanukkah Suite

JOSE FELICIANO, ARR. ERIC LIEDZEN Feliz Navidad

IRVING BERLIN White Christmas

HUGH MARTIN AND RALPH BLANE Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

POLA AND WYLE, ARR. CALEB HUDSON It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

LEROY ANDERSON, ARR. TIM JAMESON Sleigh Ride

