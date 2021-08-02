Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble to Perform Live In Concert at St. John's Episcopal Church

The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a live concert, performing music for flute, strings and harp on Saturday, August 28 @ 2:00 PM at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 Berard Blvd. in Oakdale, NY. The event is sponsored by the Islip Arts Council, Art and Music in Historic Houses Series.

Works to be performed are Gabriel Pierne's Variations Libres et Finale, Nino Rota's Quintet, Jean Cras's Quintette, the Handel/Halvorsen Passacaglia, Hypnosis by Ian Clarke (for flute and harp), Quincy Porter's Little Trio, Joelle Wallach's Suffrage Signatures and Can't Find my Bow Blues by Laurence Dresner. Suffrage Signatures is presented as a special preview of the Canta Libre commissioned work.

Performers will be Sally Shorrock, flute, Veronica Salas, viola, Bernard Tamosaitis, cello and Karen Lindquist, harp, with guest violinist Dale Stuckenbruck.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will be presented outdoors, with a rain date of August 29.

More about the Islip Arts Council's Summer 2021 events at https://www.isliparts.org.

Canta Libre was founded in 2002 by flutist Sally Shorrock to foster the performance and enjoyment of musical literature specifically written for flute, harp and strings. They have been acclaimed by audiences throughout the Northeast, with regular performances in Connecticut, Westchester and Long Island. They were featured at The American Harp Society 50th Anniversary National Conference, and have appeared at Lincoln Center, on WNYC at The Green Space, The Music Festival of the Hamptons, Barge Music, Concerts at One at Trinity Church in Manhattan, WLIW TV, National Public Radio of Long Island, and The Brooklyn Public Library. Trained at the finest conservatories, many of the members have performed and toured internationally with appearances at major festivals, including Aspen, Spoleto and Tanglewood. Their critically-acclaimed CD of music by Jean Francaix, Joseph Guy Ropartz, Jean Yves Daniel-Lesur and Maurice Ravel is available on the 4Tay label. Much more about them at www.cantalibre.org.