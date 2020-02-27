Canadian Jazz Virtuoso Laila Biali Announces New Album Release, 'Out of Dust'

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, celebrated pianist, and host of CBC's Saturday Night Jazz, Laila Biali announces the launch of her deeply intimate new album from Chronograph Records, Out of Dust on March 27, 2020, and album release concert on May 2, 2020 at 7:30pm at Pyatt Hall, VSO School of Music (843 Seymour Street) - as part of a national tour. Biali's first album since her 2019 Juno Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year, Out of Dust is an uplifting tribute to the hope and resilience found within life's journey.



"Out of Dust is by far the most personal album I have ever made," says Biali. "After a difficult period in which I experienced immense grief and self-doubt, I felt compelled to share my journey to help inspire others to seek joy amidst pain. My hope is that this album will serve as a reminder that even when life brings you to your knees, there is light to be found within the darkness."



Biali has experienced no shortage of hardship in the last few years. In quick succession, the singer lost a dear friend to cancer, mourned a family member's suicide, and was diagnosed with two autoimmune disorders that threatened to upend her career. Biali channelled her heartache, despair, and healing into her songwriting - resulting in her moving new album Out of Dust. Featuring 10 original tracks and a rousing cover of the anthemic Take Me to the Alley, the album is a soulful and eclectic blend of up-tempo melodies and poetic ballads that Biali hopes will help spread a little more love in the world.



Singing with the clear-eyed confidence of a warrior, Biali's brassy album opener, Revival, is an inspiring call-to-arms in these political times. This fervour animates the entire album, even in its quieter, more sentimental moments, much like in Wendy's Song - an epic piano ballad dedicated to her late friend. Glass House frankly addresses the after-effects of suicide, while Take the Day Off, a lullaby written with her nine-year-old son, acknowledges the reality that it takes time and space to heal. The album's debut single, Sugar, which was released on January 31, 2020, is an upbeat and lighthearted celebration of indulgence that also hints at Biali's struggle with sugar addiction. The official music video can be viewed here.



A native Vancouverite, Biali will debut Out of Dust in a celebratory homecoming performance at the VSO School of Music's Pyatt Hall. The album release concert will feature some of Vancouver's jazz luminaries as special guest artists, including two-time Juno nominated bassist Jodi Proznick and Leo award-winning composer and clarinetist James Danderfer. The jazz stars will be backed by a string quartet comprised of VSO School of Music students, hand-picked to accompany them.



Out of Dust is co-produced by Biali's husband Ben Wittman - an esteemed musician and composer who has performed and recorded with a remarkable roster of artists, from Sting and Paul Simon to Roseanne Cash. The album also features collaborations with multiple Grammy Award winners and nominees Lisa Fischer, Alan Ferber, John Ellis, and Larnell Lewis.



A multi-award winning singer-songwriter and pianist, Biali has performed on some of the world's most iconic stages, from New York City's Carnegie Hall to Beijing's National Centre for the Performing Arts. Renowned for her signature sound, which "masterfully mixes jazz and pop, bringing virtuosity and unpredictability to songs" (Washington Post), Biali is the recipient of numerous prestigious accolades. Most recently, she was awarded the 2019 Juno Award for Jazz Album of the Year, as well as the top prize for jazz in the Canadian Songwriting Competition. Host of CBC's Saturday Night Jazz since 2017, Biali has solidified her place as a beloved stalwart of Canada's national jazz scene. This spring, Biali is honoured to host the Juno Jazz Showcase at the 2020 Juno Awards, and perform at the opening of jazzhead! in Germany, the biggest jazz conference in the world.



Out of Dust will be released March 27, 2020. The album will be available across all online platforms, in stores, and on lailabiali.com.



Tickets to the Out of Dust album release concert are available by visiting: lailabiali.com.



About Chronograph Records (chronographrecords.com)

Chronograph Records is a boutique record label that represents some of the best jazz, urban acoustic, and blues artists in Western Canada. Since the label's 2004 inception, Chronograph artists have garnered numerous award wins and nominations, most recently culminating in Juno Award recognitions, multiple Canadian Country Music Awards, a CBC Galaxie Rising Star Award, and Canadian National Smooth Jazz Award winners.





