Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra Set To Embark on Tour

Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra will launch its latest international tour. This major tour will see the Orchestra, led by Music Director Alexander Shelley, return to Japan for the first time in 40 years and debut in the Republic of Korea. NACO and Shelley, along with star pianists Yeol Eum Son (in Korea) and Olga Scheps (in Japan), will visit and perform in six cities at some of the world's most renowned concert halls, including Tokyo's Suntory Hall and the Seoul Arts Center.

The Orchestra's concert in Seoul on May 31 will be a signature event at the closing of the Korea-Canada Year of Cultural Exchanges. NACO will also perform at Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan to help mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Canadian jazz legend Oscar Peterson by collaborating with the Oscar Peterson Centennial Quartet, led by Canadian pianist Robi Botos. Together, they will present the world premiere of a newly commissioned arrangement of Peterson's Trail of Dreams.

This tour will also provide cultural exchange opportunities for youth and support the professional development of emerging talent, including past participants of the NAC Orchestra Mentorship and Conductor Development programs.

"This journey is not only a series of concerts in iconic halls. It's about cultural exchange, community engagement with youth and families, and supporting the next generation of professional artists," says Alexander Shelley. "The NAC Orchestra is committed to creating these important opportunities when it tours."

Ottawa's OrKidstra, Sistema New Brunswick, Friends of El Sistema Japan, and Orchestra of Dream (El Sistema Korea) are a few of the organizations that will collaborate with NACO and its artistic guests to share community engagement and cultural exchange activities. From performances to workshops to masterclasses, these opportunities will foster meaningful and lasting connections, highlighting the importance of sharing arts and culture across borders.

This tour is the NAC Orchestra's 99th since its founding in 1969 and a signature part of its 2024-2025 season, which marks Shelley's tenth anniversary as Music Director. Under Shelley's leadership, NACO has proudly embraced its national mandate to share music-making with as many people as possible, including supporting the next generation of Canadian composers by commissioning new works and bringing them to the global stage. During the tour, the Orchestra will present the international premieres of works by Canadian composers Kelly-Marie Murphy and Keiko Devaux.

"Our tour to Korea and Japan is an opportunity for the members of this Orchestra to play a vital role for Canada as cultural ambassadors, something they excel at, says NAC Orchestra Managing Director Nelson McDougall. "Our concert repertoire will shine an international spotlight on our exceptional Canadian musicians and composers and the emerging artistic talent from our Mentorship Program. We also look forward to cultural exchange opportunities in partnership with leading academic and social development organizations in Canada, Japan, and Korea. Music is a truly universal language. We have the responsibility to use it to bring us closer together."

As it prepares for this exciting journey, NACO will hold a free tour send-off concert at its home base, Southam Hall, on May 20, featuring Alexander Shelley and Olga Scheps. Full details on the program to be shared later. The Orchestra departs Ottawa for Korea on May 25, returning to Canada on June 8.

Tour highlights (Republic of Korea):

Performance at Busan Citizen's Hall in Busan (May 29)

Performance at the Gumi City Culture and Arts Center in Gumi (May 30)

Performance at the Seoul Arts Centre in Seoul (May 31)

Tour highlights (Japan):

Performance at Suntory Hall in Tokyo (June 3)

Performance at the Mie Center for the Arts in Tsu (June 5)

Performance at World Expo 2025 in Osaka (June 6)

Performance at the Symphony Hall in Osaka (June 7)

About Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra

Canada's National Arts Centre (NAC) Orchestra is praised for the passion and clarity of its performances, its visionary learning and engagement programs, and its unwavering support of Canadian creativity. The NAC Orchestra is based in Ottawa, Canada's national capital, and has grown into one of the country's most acclaimed and dynamic ensembles since its founding in 1969. Under the leadership of Music Director Alexander Shelley, the NAC Orchestra reflects the fabric and values of Canada, engaging communities from coast to coast to coast through inclusive programming, compelling storytelling, and innovative partnerships.

The NAC Orchestra has also established a rich discography, including many of the over 80 orchestral works it has commissioned over the years. These include:

