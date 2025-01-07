Calgary Philharmonic, Jones & Jones Group, and Arts Commons Presents To Partner on Bob Marley 80th Birthday Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Calgary Philharmonic, Jones & Jones Group, and Arts Commons Presents have announced the world premiere of A Tribute to Bob Marley on February 8, 2025, at the Jack Singer Concert Hall.

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, guest conductor Christopher Dragon, and guest musicians including vocalists Ammoye, Omega Mighty, Soji Joseph, and Steele will come together for a one-of-a-kind musical experience celebrating the internationally beloved reggae musician's message of love and unity on the 80th anniversary of his birth.

“Our set list is really going to take people on a musical journey and an emotional journey,” says Jesse Jones, Head of the Toronto-based Jones & Jones Group. “We're really going to be telling a story through the artists, the band, and the Orchestra. I describe it as a ‘rockumentary' that takes you through a series of emotions as you hear Bob Marley's music reimagined in a way it hasn't been before.”

The idea behind the concert first took root when Calgary Philharmonic President + CEO Marc Stevens met Jones backstage at the 2022 JUNO Awards and the two got to talking about the possibility of a symphonic reggae collaboration. As the production took flight, Arts Commons Presents came on board, lending even more creative energy to this unique cross-Canada partnership. In addition to the musical talent, Calgary's multimedia powerhouse FOREIGNERZ will be creating visuals specially for the concert.

“Collaborating with the Calgary Philharmonic on this exciting premiere production that remembers and honours the powerful legacy of Bob Marley is a highlight in our calendar,” says Sarah Garton Stanley, VP of Programming at Arts Commons. “Sharing the gifts of Jones & Jones Group and Calgary's own FOREIGNERZ with our audiences makes this production uniquely resonant in spectacular ways. Come and celebrate the 80th birthday of one of the greatest!”

While A Tribute to Bob Marley marks the Orchestra's first foray into reggae music, genre-bending performances are a key component to every season at the Calgary Phil. In addition to the classical repertoire, concerts run the gamut from pop to country to jazz to soul to hip hop and so much more. Musical diversity and audience inclusivity are integral to the Calgary Phil's mandate to make orchestral music accessible to all Calgarians.

“The Calgary Phil believes the orchestra is for everyone," says Andrea Davison, Director, Artistic + Education at the Calgary Philharmonic. "This celebration of Bob Marley is a great example of how we design our concert seasons to include a diverse array of music for every age and taste, and for all of our communities across the city.”

