Beethoven Vocal Concerts Set for Long Island And Manhattan

In 2020, the world will celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday. In anticipation of his sestercentennial, this coming June 26 & 28, 2019, singers Deborah Carmichael, Kinga Cserjési, Berry Jones, and Peter Ludwig, joined by instrumentalists Nikita Morozov (violin), Valeriya Sholokhova (cello), and Doug Martin (piano), will perform some of Beethoven's little-known vocal works, as well as familiar favorites. For more information, visit www.liberocanto.org.

Program will include various ensemble and solo works by Beethoven including:

-concert aria Ah, perfido!

-Mir ist so wunderbar from the opera Fidelio

-Piano Trio in E-flat major, Op.70, No.2: IV. Finale. Allegro

-Selections from Scottish Songs, Welsh Songs, and other Lieder

On June 26th, at 7:30pm, the Beethoven concert will be held at the Hungarian House, 213 East 82nd Street, New York, NY. Tickets ($20 advance/$25 at door) available at https://beethoven2019.eventbrite.com

The concert on June 28th, 5pm is the 2nd annual benefit concert for the historic Amagansett Life-Saving Station (160 Atlantic Ave. Amagansett, Long Island, NY 11930). Held in the boat room, tickets are $20 per person in advance (www.amagansettlss.org); $25 at the door. Seating is limited and all seats are general admission.

"The Amagansett Life-Saving Station has been a unique centerpiece of Long Island history since it was built in 1902. Over a period of 44 years, the dedicated men who worked at the Station saved thousands of lives. In 1942, four Nazi saboteurs were found by coastguardsman John Cullen during a nightly beach patrol in front of the Station. And in 1966, the building was rescued from demolition and purchased for a dollar by Joel Carmichael whose family lived there for the rest of the twentieth century. After Carmichael's death in 2006, the house was donated back to Amagansett for historical preservation." (cited with permission from OceanKeeperTheMovie.com)

On May 17, 2007, the East Hampton Town Board designated the Amagansett Life-Saving Station a historic landmark by resolution 2007-43. The board appointed an advisory committee of residents, which then became the nonprofit U.S. Amagansett Life-Saving and Coast Guard Station Society, overseeing the six-year restoration of the Station to its original 1902 design, an undertaking guided by the comprehensive Historic Structure Report commissioned from Historic Services Director Robert Hefner.

-

The primary goal of the Hungarian House is to be a community establishment, a stronghold where the Hungarian-American diaspora can experience and maintain its Hungarian identity and cultivate Hungarian culture and language, but also to create a bridge between Hungarian, Hungarian-American, and American societies. http://www.hungarianhouse.org/en/

The Hungarian House is owned by three non- profit organizations: the American Hungarian Library and Historical Society, the Hungarian Scout Association in Exteris, and the Széchenyi István Society, and is managed by the American Foundation for Hungarian Literature and Education, Ltd.

-

The four singers of "The Cozy Side of Beethoven" are students and teachers of the Libero Canto approach. Libero Canto is a way of teaching and learning singing that liberates the vocal and musical potential of singers who wish to develop singing as an art form, and makes the joy of singing accessible to anyone who seeks it. www.liberocanto.org

The name Libero Canto comes from the phrase, "la via al libero canto," the path to free singing. This approach was first developed by Lajos Szamosi in Budapest before the Second World War. Libero Canto is a path, a process, and an attitude toward singing and music making. It is a humanistic, holistic approach that values authentic expression and the unfolding of individual potential, and trusts that if we imagine music clearly and allow our true, vital impulses to come through, the wisdom of the body will carry us toward increasing freedom in singing.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You