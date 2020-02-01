An Die Musik Presents: Die Schöne Müllerin at Union Temple of Brooklyn

FEATURING Nick Nesbitt, tenor Shinae Kim, piano

PROGRAM Franz Schubert (1797-1828) Die schöne Müllerin, D. 795 (1823)



Currently in their third season in residence at Union Temple of Brooklyn, An die Musik NYC is a concert series bringing the people of New York City high-quality classical music at affordable prices. AdM presents internationally renowned performers alongside rising talents from the NYC community.

Get tickets: https://www.musae.me/andiemusiknyc/experiences/651/adm?ref=musae





