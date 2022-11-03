A VERY OPERATIC CHRISTMAS- An Orchestral Experience Announced At Place Des Arts

Celebrate the holiday season with A Very Operatic Christmas, a dazzling Christmas concert for all audiences.

Performed by the Canadian group LYRICO, an operatic pop trio composed of Marco Bocchicchio, Sam Champagne, and Ian Sabourin, the trio will captivate the audience with their interpretation of some of the most memorable Christmas pieces known and loved by all: O Holy Night, The First Noel and more!.

Premiering last year at Place des Arts, this holiday event received thunderous applause and glowing reviews after its first run. Now, after touring Quebec in February and March, and headlining for Italfest Montreal this summer at the Quartier des Spectacles, LYRICO is back at Place des Arts (Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier) to bring audiences seasonal cheer with a new and improved Christmas program! LYRICO then travels to Quebec City, for the show's premiere at Le Grand Théâtre de Québec.

In addition to Christmas favorites, inspired by The Three Tenors, LYRICO will perform a number of the great Italian classics, including Brindisi (La Traviata), Funiculi Funicula, and Core N'grato. Leading the 80 members of the Orchestra and Choir is Francis Choinière, music director of the FILMharmonic. Together, they will carry your heart away with nostalgic holiday magic.

A Christmas extravaganza for the whole family - with an Italian twist! A rousing performance is guaranteed!

A Very Operatic Christmas

• Place des Arts

Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier - Montreal

Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Box-office: Place des Arts

• Grand Théâtre du Québec

Salle Louis Fréchette - Quebec City

Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Box-office: Grand Théâtre

Information: gfnproductions.ca