2024 Enescu Competition Announces Preselection Results And Unprecedented Applications, Plus Full Concert Schedule

For the 2024 edition of the George Enescu International Competition, running from August 31 to September 27, 2024 in Bucharest, Romania, organizers have announced the preselection results for the three instrumental divisions: Violin, Cello and Piano. Out of the 555 musicians who applied for these sections, the competition's distinguished jury has selected 149 young performers from more than 20 countries to take part in the competition's live rounds in Bucharest. In addition, a complete schedule of concerts, recitals, and other events set to take place during the competition has been announced by ARTEXIM, the competition's organizer and an institution under Romania's Ministry of Culture.

Organizers received a record 555 applications from 57 countries for this year's competition: 213 entries in the Cello Division, 195 entries in the Violin Division and 147 entries in the Piano Division. Open to entrants up to age 35, the competition drew applications from musicians as young as 13. An impressive 9% of applications came from the United States, signaling the competition's growing profile among superior young musicians in the U.S. and worldwide. A complete list of competitors selected for the first stage of the instrumental sections is available on the official George Enescu Competition website: https://concurs.festivalenescu.ro/the-organizers-announce-the-preselection-results/

"We are thrilled with the high level of talent and dedication demonstrated by all musicians who entered this year's George Enescu International Competition," said Cristian Măcelaru, Artistic Director of the George Enescu International Competition. "The preselection process was challenging due to the large number of exceptional musicians who applied. The 149 violinists, pianists, and cellists selected by the specialized juries represent the elites of their generation, and we eagerly await their performances in Bucharest. These young artists bring fresh energy to the competition, contributing to the spirit and tradition that the Enescu Competition has upheld since 1958."

"This process would not have been possible without the extraordinary efforts of the preselection jury, who faced a challenging task given the high level of musicians who showed interest in participating in the competition," said Cristina Uruc, ARTEXIM Manager and organizer of the George Enescu International Competition. "Additionally, I would like to thank the organizing team for their tireless and dedicated work, ensuring the flawless execution of this stage. We look forward to welcoming these talented young musicians in September and celebrating musical excellence together."

For the first stage of the Cello competition, starting September 1, 2024 at the National University of Music in Bucharest, 49 competitors aged between 15 and 31 were selected from among 213 applicants. The selected cellists come from South Korea, China, the United States, Romania, Taiwan, Russia, Germany, France, Canada, Luxembourg, Austria, Italy, Spain, Japan, Sweden, Slovenia, and Hong Kong.

The Violin competition begins September 7, 2024 at the National University of Music in Bucharest. Fifty competitors, aged between 14 and 31, were selected from a total of 192 applicants. They come from South Korea, China, the United States, Taiwan, Russia, Germany, France, South Africa, Poland, Ukraine, Canada, Austria, Italy, Belgium, Japan, Sweden, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

For the Piano Division, competition begins September 13, 2024 in Bucharest. Out of 148 pianists who applied, 50 competitors aged between 15 and 35 passed the online preselection. They come from South Korea, China, the United States, Romania, Russia, Germany, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Albania, Poland, Japan, Georgia, Slovenia, and Hong Kong.

The competition's Composition Division remains open to applicants through June 30, 2024.

In addition, six conductors under age 35 have been selected from more than 45 applicants for active participation in the competition's inaugural conducting masterclass, led by Cristian Măcelaru. Among them are two women - Eu-Lee Nam (South Korea, 34 years old) and Ana Spasovska (North Macedonia, 25 years old) - along with Kyrian Friedenberg (United States, 25 years old), Omar El Jamali (Morocco, 32 years old), Harris Han (United States, 24 years old) and Alex Amsel (United States, 33 years old). These young talents will work with Măcelaru and the Romanian Youth Orchestra for a week in Bucharest, from September 23 to 27, 2024. Three of them will be selected to conduct portions of the competition's Closing Concert. Following the model of the George Enescu International Competition, and inspired by the life of George Enescu himself, the masterclass in conducting, instrumental performance, and in-depth music study represents a platform where young musicians, instrumentalists and conductors are guided in developing successful careers in classical music by practicing and improving their interpretive and communication skills.

Applications for masterclasses in conducting (passive participation), instrumental interpretation (piano, violin or cello) and advanced music study (active and passive participation) will remain open through June 30, 2024.

Widely regarded as Romania's foremost cultural event, the George Enescu International Competition is held in alternating years with the George Enescu International Festival. Together, they represent a global celebration of the great early 20th century Romanian composer and one of the world's largest meetings of international orchestras. In addition to cash prizes, musicians have registered for the Enescu Competition to compete for an opportunity to perform at the next George Enescu International Festival, which will take place in the summer of 2025.

In a new feature this year, musicians who pass the pre-selection stage and advance to the live rounds in Bucharest will be offered complimentary well-being sessions geared to the demands of high-level musicianship, comprising guidance on career development and healthy lifestyle choices, as well as community support and physical and mental health resources. The competition has also forged partnerships to benefit social causes including the Special Olympics, the Motivation Romania Foundation and Climb Again, all organizations dedicated to helping people with disabilities live their fullest lives with adaptive equipment and access to athletic activities.

Alongside this year's competition rounds, ARTEXIM will host a series of concerts and recitals, all held at Bucharest's Roman Athenaeum. The final round of competition for each instrumental division will include a concert featuring a prestigious orchestra and conductor, beginning with the Cello Division finals on Tuesday, September 10 2024 at 6:00pm. Romania's National Radio Orchestra, led by Jonathan Bloxham, will perform. The Violin Division finals will follow on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 6:00pm, with a performance by the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Alan Buribayev. Finals for the Piano Division will be held Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 6:00pm, again featuring the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Christian Reif.

Several other concerts will be held throughout the competition, beginning Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 6:00pm with the Opening Concert of the George Enescu International Competition 2024 and Awards Ceremony for the Composition Division. Romania's National Radio Orchestra, conducted by Delyana Lazarova, will perform a program pairing George Enescu's Romanian Poem with works by fellow Romanian composer Paul Constantinescu and by South Korean composer Shin Kim, a winner in the previous Enescu Competition held in 2022. The featured soloists will be Maria Marica, violin; Benjamin Kruithof, cello; and Alexandra Segal, piano - all of them winners in past Enescu Competitions.

On Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 7:30pm, there will be a joint recital featuring cellist David Geringas, jury president for the competition's Cello Division; alongside pianist Mikhail Mordvinov, a world-class soloist and instructor at the Hanns Eisler School of Music in Berlin. The program includes works by Sibelius, Grieg, and Schnittke.

On Friday, September 6, 2024 at 7:00pm, the Roman Athenaeum hosts an all-Schubert recital featuring violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky, jury president for the competition's Violin Division, alongside cellist Valentin Răduțiu, a jury member for the Cello Division; and pianist Lukas Geniusas.

On Friday, September 13, 2024 at 7:00pm, Romanian violinists Valentin Șerban and Liviu Prunaru will be paired in a recital featuring works by Bériot, Ysaye, Spohr and Bacewicz. Șerban is a past Enescu Competition winner, while Prunaro is co-concertmaster of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.

On Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 7:00pm, violinist Shlomo Mintz, a member of the competition's Violin Division jury, will perform a solo recital featuring works by Paganini and Ernst.

On Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 7:00pm, there will be a solo recital by pianist Lylia Zilberstein, jury president for the competition's Piano Division. The program features works by Ravel, Chausson, Czerny and Rachmaninov.

Simon Trpceski, also a member of the competition's Piano Division jury, performs a solo recital on September 21, 2024 at 7:00pm, featuring pieces by Chopin, Grieg, Haydn and Prokofiev.

The competition concludes Friday, September 27, 2024 at 7:00pm with the Closing Concert for the Masterclass of Conducting, Instrumental Performance and Advanced Music Study. The Romanian Youth Orchestra will perform under the baton of Cristian Măcelaru, along with three conductors selected from the active participants in the Masterclass of Conducting, Instrumental Performance and Advanced Music Study.

2024 George Enescu International Competition Information

August 31 - September 27, 2024

National University of Music & Romanian Athenaeum | Bucharest, Romania

Tickets: www.cts.eventim.ro/eventseries/concurs-international-george-enescu-2024-3627790/

2024 George Enescu International Competition Concert Schedule

August 31 - September 27, 2024

Roman Athenaeum | Bucharest, Romania

Link: https://concurs.festivalenescu.ro/events/

Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 6:00pm

Opening Concert of the George Enescu International Competition 2024 and Awards Ceremony for the Composition Division

Shin Kim - Symphony no.1 Consolations for orchestra

Paul Constantinescu - Triple concerto for violin, cello, piano and orchestra

George Enescu - Romanian Poem

Maria Marica, violin

Benjamin Kruithof, cello

Alexandra Segal, piano

National Radio Orchestra

Delyana Lazarova, conductor

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 7:30pm

Recital: David Geringas, cello; Mikhail Mordvinov, piano

J. Sibelius - Melancholy op.20

E. Grieg - Sonata în la minor pentru violoncel și pian, op. 36

E. Grieg - Three pieces from Peer Gynt (Morning mood, Anitra's dance, Solveig's song)

A. Schnittke - Epilogue from the ballet Peer Gynt for cello, piano and chorus

Friday, September 6, 2024 at 7:00pm

Recital: Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin; Valentin Răduțiu, cello; Lukas Geniusas, piano

Schubert - Sonata Arpeggione, D821

Schubert - Sonata in A major for violin and piano, D 574

Schubert - Trio in B flat major, op. 99.

Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 10:00am - 1:00pm and 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Cello Division - Semifinal Round

Tuesday, September 10 2024 at 6:00pm (Dress rehearsal: 10:00am)

Concert, Cello Division - Final Round

National Radio Orchestra

Jonathan Bloxham, conductor

Friday, September 13, 2024 at 7:00pm

Recital: Liviu Prunaru, violin; Valentin Șerban, violin

CA Bériot - Grand Duo no.1

E. Ysaye - Sonata for two violins, op. Posth

L. Spohr - Duo concertant no.1

G. Bacewicz - Suite for two violins

Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 7:00pm

Recital: Shlomo Mintz, violin

N. Paganini - Caprices 13 - 24

HW Ernst - 6 polyphonic studies for solo violin

Monday, September 16, 2024 at 6:00pm (Dress rehearsal: 10:00am)

Concert, Violin Division - Final Round

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra

Alan Buribayev, conductor

Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 7:00pm

Recital: Lylia Zilberstein, piano

M. Ravel - Valses nobles et sentimentales

E. Chausson - Quelques Danses op. 26

C. Czerny - Introduction Variations brillantes et Rondeau de chasse, op.202

S. Rachmaninov - 13 Preludes op. 32

Friday, September 20, 2024 at 10:00am - 1:00pm and 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Piano Division - Semifinal Round

Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 7:00pm

Recital Simon Trpceski - piano

Fr. Chopin - Mazurkas op.24

E. Grieg - Holberg Suite

J. Haydn - Sonata Hob XVI 20 in C minor

S. Prokofiev - Sonata no. 7 in B flat major

Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 10:00am

Dress rehearsal Piano Division - Final Round

Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 6:00pm

Concert - Piano Division - Final Round

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra

Christian Reif, conductor

Friday, September 27, 2024 at 7:00pm (dress rehearsal 10:00am)

Closing Concert for the Masterclass of Conducting, Instrumental Performance and Advanced Music Study

Romanian Youth Orchestra

Cristian Măcelaru, conductor

With three conductors from the active conducting masterclass participants to be selected

Jury

Cello: David Geringas (President), Leonid Gorokhov, Meehae Ryo, Valentin Răduțiu, Marin Cazacu, Enrico Dindo, Arto Noras - joined in the semi-final and final rounds by Charlotte Lee and Raimund Trenkler

Violin: Dmitry Sitkovetsky (President), Mihaela Martin, Liviu Prunaru, Silvia Marcovici, Shlomo Mintz, Boris Garlitsky, David Halen - joined in the semi-final and final rounds by Doug Sheldon and Didier de Cottignies.

Piano: Lylia Zilberstein (President), Dana Borșan, Andrei Pisarev, Vovka Ashkenazy, Luiza Borac, Alexander Shtarkman, Sina Kloke - joined in the semi-final and final rounds by Martin Campbell White and Simon Trpčeski.

Composition: Zygmunt Krauze (President), Tim Benjamin, Dan Dediu, Adrian Iorgulescu, Doina Rotaru, Pascal Dusapin, Outi Tarkiainen, Jennifer Higdon, Magnus Lindberg, Gerard McBurney, Elsa Vautrain.

Competition Schedule

Cello Division

First Round: September 1-3, 2024

Second Round: September 5-6, 2024

Semifinal: September 8, 2024

Final: September 10, 2024

Violin Division

First Round: September 7-9, 2024

Second Round: September 11-12, 2024

Semifinal: September 14, 2024

Final: September 16, 2024

Piano Division

First Round: September 13 -15, 2024

Second Round: September 17-18, 2024

Semifinal: September 20, 2024

Final: September 22, 2024

Cash Prizes

Composition

Prize for the symphonic music section - €10,000 net

Prize for the chamber music section - €7000 net

Special prize for originality - €5000 net

Top finishers in each of the Cello, Violin and Piano Divisions receive:

First prize - €15,000 net

Second prize - €10,000 net

Third prize - €5000 net

Piano

Radu Lupu Prize for the best interpretation of a work by George Enescu - €3000 net

Constanța Erbiceanu Prize - €2000 net

Prize offered by the Purcari Winery for the highest ranked competitor from the Republic of Moldova - €2000 gross

Prize for the best performance of the imposed work - €2000 net

Audience Award - €1000 net

Violin

Stefan and Valentin Gheorghiu Prize for the best performance of a George Enescu Sonata - €3000 net

Prize offered by the Purcari Winery for the highest ranked competitor from the Republic of Moldova - €2000 gross

Prize for the best performance of the imposed work - €2000 net

Audience Award - €1000 net

Cello

Serafim Antropov Prize for the best performance of George Enescu's Cello Sonata No. 2 in C major Op. 26 - €3000 net

Prize offered by the Purcari Winery for the highest ranked competitor from the Republic of Moldova - €2000 gross

Prize for the best performance of the imposed work - €2000 net

Audience Award - €1000 net

About the George Enescu International Competition

Organized for the first time in 1958, simultaneously with the George Enescu International Festival, the Enescu Competition operates as an international launching platform for future world-renowned musicians. Additionally, the Competition promotes the compositions of the great Romanian musician and composer among the new generation of artists worldwide, thus being a natural complement to the George Enescu International Festival, Romania's most important international cultural event.

Since 2002, the Enescu Competition has been a member of the World Federation of Music Competitions, being the only classical music competition in Romania organized in accordance with the standards and status of the Federation. Starting in 2014, the Enescu Competition became a distinct event from the Festival and is organized every two years (alternatively with the years in which the Festival is organized).

George Enescu International Competition, cultural project financed by the Government of Romania through the Ministry of Culture, takes place under the High Patronage of the President of Romania,The Competition is organized by ARTEXIM, and each edition is supported by institutional partners and sponsors from the private, artistic, and academic environments.

