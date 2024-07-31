Updated Charlie's Angels Book ANGELIC HEAVEN By Mike Pingel Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Charlie’s Angels series celebrates the 48th Anniversary of the series on September 22, 2024. The series premiere in 1976 and made over night stars of Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith and the series became a world-wide hit and was pegged as "Jiggle TV." The series includes a few cast changes which replaced leaving Angels: Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts. The show broke barriers and made over-night-rock stars of the stars of the show stars.

Angelologist, Mike Pingel (www.mikepingel.com) is the man who knows all about Charlie's Angels. He has penned two books on Charlie's Angels, has one of the largest Charlie's Angels Collections in the world and is the owner and webmaster of CharliesAngels.com. The website www.CharliesAngels.com been sharing all the news on the actress of Charlie's Angels to the world for over 27 years!

Pingel’s Angelic Heaven: A Fan's Guide to Charlie's Angels originally released in 2006 and has been unavailable for over 7 years. The updated version Angelic Heaven: Angel Case Update, A Fan’s Guide to Charlie’s Angels has recently been re-released with updates. This book contains forewords by Angels, Farrah Fawcett & Cheryl Ladd. Plus, Fawcett & Ladd also gave rare personal photos from their own collections, which are showcased in the book.

The book contains the history of the show, full show episode breakdown, bios of actors, locations address, toy collection and so many tidbits about the series. Angels, Farrah Fawcett, Cheryl Ladd, Jaclyn Smith, Tanya Roberts were interviewed in the book.

Pingel's collection includes over 2,000 cool Angel items. This includes rare items as the original Harry's Angels script, a Charlie's Angels pinball machine, Cheryl Ladd's character Kris Munroe business card, one of the Jill's car license plates, Farrah's sunglasses (not from show), a tin the cast gave out to the crew, to mass-made toys as Charlie's Angels dolls, dresses, puzzles, games, trading cards, make-up sets, plus so much more!

Pingel was Farrah Fawcett's assistant for 2 years (2005-2007). He has run Cheryl Ladd (www.cherylladd.com) and Tanya Roberts (www.tanyaroberts.biz) websites for them. He has also been a consultant for many of Sony DVD Entertainment's Charlie's Angels dvd releases.

The series had six original TV Angels: Kate Jackson (Sabrina Duncan), Farrah Fawcett (Jill Munroe); Jaclyn Smith (Kelly Garrett), Cheryl Ladd (Kris Munroe), Shelley Hack (Tiffany Welles), Tanya Roberts (Julie Rogers). Also included in the cast was David Doyle (John Bosley) and John Forsythe as THE VOICE of Charlie.

There have been two major motion pictures that made Charlie's Angels (2000) & Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003) the films starred Drew Barrymore (Dylan); Cameron Diaz (Natalie) & Lucy Liu (Alex). The 2000 & 2003 films combined box office grossed over $523 million dollars worldwide. There also have been a few TV reboots, ANGELES (1999) a Spanish relaunch for Telemundo using the original TV scripts and ABC-TV Charlie's Angels reboot in 2011 ran for only 7 episodes. The 2019 film by Elizabeth Banks starred and was not a box office success.

Recently announced was the new Brazilian TV show of a young generation of Angels who are attending an Angel Academy to become Charlie’s newest Angels. Neither airdate or cast as been announced.

Pingel created CharliesAngels.com which premiered on the Internet in October 1996, and was quickly picked as site of the day on both Yahoo!com and WebTV. Since 1996, the site has updated fans on the current works of the heavenly actress and everything Charlie's Angels.

Pingel was called upon during the preparation for the 2000 Charlie's Angels movie for some consulting with producers Leonard Goldberg, Drew Barrymore and director, McG. Pingel even auditioned for the boyfriend of Natalie (Cameron Diaz's character) for the first film version of Charlie's Angels. He can be seen on the release of Charlie's Angels: The Complete First Season on DVD (Columbia/TRI Star) in the bonus featurette "Angels Forever"

Pingel has written two books on Charlie's Angels, "Channel Surfing: Charlie's Angels & Angelic Heaven: A Fan's Guide to Charlie's Angels. Other titles include Channel Surfing: Wonder Woman, Channel Surfing: Bety White; The Brady Bunch: Super Groovy after all these years; "Works of Pingel." Pingel's first photography book FLOWERS: of West Hollywood & Angelic Heaven: 25 years of Charlie's Angels News.

