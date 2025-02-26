I BET SHE HAS A PARTY TO GO TO To Be Included In 'The Best 10-Minute Plays of 2025' Anthology

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I Bet She Has a Party to Go To, an all-female 10-minute play by Sacramento playwright Wren Valentino, has been selected for inclusion in The Best 10-Minute Plays of 2025, an upcoming anthology from Smith & Kraus, edited by Debbie Lamdedman. The news comes on the heels of the play's celebrated world premiere in February 2024 at Futures Explored in Sacramento, California.

I Bet She Has a Party to Go To is a thought-provoking exploration of envy, perception, and the complexities of women's lives. Set in a city park, the play follows three women as they watch a beautiful, free-spirited woman roller skate by, triggering their feelings of resentment toward what they assume is her carefree existence. Through sharp dialogue and insightful character development, the play dives into the internal struggles each woman faces, unveiling the layers of societal expectations and personal insecurities that fuel their jealousy. In just a few minutes, Valentino crafts a poignant narrative that not only challenges the assumptions we make about others but also invites the audience to reflect on the pressures and hidden realities of their own lives.

The play's inclusion in The Best 10-Minute Plays of 2025 underscores its relevance and impact, resonating with audiences and critics alike for its honesty, vulnerability, and wit. I Bet She Has a Party to Go To is a perfect example of how short-form theatre can evoke deep emotional truths and provoke meaningful conversations about the human experience.

"I am incredibly honored that I Bet She Has a Party to Go To will be included in The Best 10-Minute Plays of 2025," says playwright Wren Valentino. "This play was born from a moment of watching someone glide effortlessly through life, only to realize that those around her are all grappling with their own stories. I'm so grateful to the team at Futures Explored for bringing this play to life and to Smith & Kraus and Debbie Lamedman for recognizing its heart. It's my hope that this play reminds audiences of the complexities beneath the surface of those we envy and that we all have our own unique paths to navigate."

To date, Wren Valentino has written more than seventy stage plays that have been performed in twelve countries in three languages.

