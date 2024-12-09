The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan Presents BOOKS THAT CHANGED MY LIFE FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Books That Changed My Life Festival. Dive into the enchanting world of the Books That Changed My Life Festival, hosted by the JCC's Lambert Center for Arts + Ideas at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan on the Upper West Side.

This 3rd annual celebration of programs takes place over two months and embraces the magical power of books to transform lives. Cozy up with a captivating read from pop-up library in The Laurie M. Tisch Gallery in the lobby, and join thought-provoking conversations and programs with notable minds as they share the books that have left an indelible mark on their journeys. Make some friends at the monstrous exhibit, and engage in lively discussions with fellow book lovers.

The Jewish people are often called the “people of the book,” and for good reason. This lively presentation of diverse reading materials honors the power of stories to shape lives. Storytelling, documentation, and the exploration of alternate worlds, we enrich lives, forge deeper connections, and find greater meaning. Join us as we dive into the boundless worlds within books, celebrating the magic that binds us together and the wisdom that enlightens our journey.

FEATURED GUESTS & EVENTS

This year's roster of literary luminaries and creative experiences includes:

Ann Napolitano, New York Times bestselling author and Oprah's 100 Book Club selection. Ann will be in conversation with Noa Manheim, acclaimed Israeli editor and author.

Gregg Hurwitz, New York Times bestselling thriller author.

Yael Van Der Wouden, Man Booker Award finalist.

The Outsiders Broadway team, with an insider look at adapting this classic story for the stage.

Chloe Sorvino, in conversation with Marguerite Zabar Mariscal, CEO of Momofuku.

Ruth Franklin, discussing The Many Lives of Anne Frank

FAMILY-FRIENDLY MAGIC

Families and young readers won't want to miss:

SPECIAL EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Story Bites (and Sweet Treats): A fusion of culinary arts, fiction, and cupcakes Aimie Runyan, author of A Bakery in Paris; Susan Jane Gilman, who penned The Ice Cream Queen of Orchard Street; and Amy Reichert, with her mouthwatering novel The Coincidence of Coconut Cake. Moderated by Sonya Sanford, a writer, chef, and co-host of the popular podcast, Food Friends: Home Cooking Made Easy

Shalom Japan with Aaron Israel and Sawako Okochi, authors of Love Japan, and James Beard-nominated writer Gabriella Gershenson. Moderated by Marilyn Ong is a supervising editor for The New York Times Wirecutter's food team.

A Mark in Time: A unique Lower East Side Jewish literature walking tour.

Exclusive engagements with the festival's author-in-residence, Maya Arad.

WHY IT MATTERS

This festival is more than an event—it's a call to action for communities to reconnect with the timeless power of storytelling. In an era of digital overwhelm, the Books That Changed My Life Festival serves as a reminder that books still have the power to shape our minds, foster empathy, and bring us together.

For tickets and a full lineup of events, visit: mmjccm.org/book-festival. For group rates or VIP access, contact Liel Ben David, Program Director, at ldavid@mmjccm.org.

