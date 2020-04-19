'The Stars In April' Acquired By Iron Stream Media

Iron Stream Media has announced the signing of Michigan-based author Peggy Wirgau and her first novel "The Stars in April." Set to publish simultaneously in hardcover and soft-cover editions under their Illuminate YA imprint, "The Stars in April" is based on the true story of 12-year-old Titanic survivor Ruth Becker. Literary Agent Kim Childress of Childress Ink LLC negotiated the contractual agreement, with award-winning author and editor Kelly White as product developer.

"Amazingly enough, we found no other books dedicated to Ruth Becker's story," says Acquisitions Editor Tessa Hall. "This book will strongly appeal to our readers." States Childress on the book's development, "Like all good stories, this book has a tale behind its creation. During its editing, people who knew the real Ruth Becker reached out to Peggy through her blog and shared true stories we incorporated into the book, like monkeys crashing a tea party. Most amazingly, Floyd Andrick, Titanic Historical Society member and friend of Ruth Becker, shared how he was with Ruth at the 75th anniversary gathering of Titanic survivors, where she was reunited with a friend she thought had drowned."

"I feel as though I'm sitting in Ruth's apartment, and she is sharing her life story with me," Andrick says. "This could very easily be a non-fiction account ... so very well written ... one can hardly stop reading."

The year is 1912. When doctors are unable to treat her baby brother's illness, Ruth's family decides to leave India and return to Michigan. But India is the only home Ruth knows, and she must abruptly leave and face a long journey to England that culminates in a voyage aboard the brand-new Titanic. Meticulously researched, for ages 11 and up, with cross-over appeal for older readers and adult Titanic enthusiasts, "The Stars in April" is a character-driven novel with gorgeous writing and a memorable cast, including a circus boy and young Irish immigrant. "The Stars in April" and Ruth Becker's story fulfill a demand for strong female characters and shows pre-WWI life, origins of the suffragette movement, and additional themes of star-gazing. Sharing constellations seen during her travels, Ruth's "Sky Reports" provide a way to stay connected to her father, who was forced to remain in India. Publishing March 27, 2021, in time for Titanic week and anniversary of the sinking on April 15, 2021.

Peggy Wirgau loves bringing history to life through stories of real women. She is a graduate of Michigan State University and George Mason University, author, editor, and contributor to Why? Titanic Moments by Yvonne Lehman. Peggy and her husband have two adult children and live in Michigan and Delray Beach, Florida. "The Stars in April" is her first novel.





