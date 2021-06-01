Tess Thompson Releases New Small-Town Romance THE PATRON

Tess Thompson has announced the release of her romance novel, The Patron. It is the emotional second book in the Emerson Pass Contemporaries small-town romance series. If you like lyrical prose, unexpected chances at happiness, and uplifting stories, then you'll adore Thompson's sweet tale.

She's afraid to take risks. He's an incurable daredevil. When tragedy throws them together, will it spark a lasting devotion?

Crystal Whalen isn't sure why she should go on. Two years after her husband's death on a ski trip, she's devastated when a fire destroys her quiet Colorado mountain home. And when she can't keep her hands off the gorgeous divorcé who's become her new temporary housemate, it only feeds her grief and growing guilt.

Garth Welty won't be burned again. After his ex-wife took most of his money, the downhill-skiing Olympic medalist is determined to keep things casual with the sexy woman he can't resist. But the more time they spend with each other, the harder it is to deny his burgeoning feelings.

As Crystal's longing for the rugged man's embrace grows, she worries that his dangerous lifestyle will steal him away. And although Garth believes she's his perfect girl, the specter of betrayal keeps a tight grip on his heart.

Will the thrill-seeker and the wary woman succumb to the power of love?

The Patron is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Tess Thompson Romance...hometowns and heartstrings.

Tess Thompson is the USA Today Bestselling and award-winning author of contemporary and historical Romantic Women's Fiction with over 40 published titles. She lives in a suburb of Seattle with her husband and their blended family of four kids and five cats.