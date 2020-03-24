Suzan Johnson Releases New Children's Book CHLOE COUNTING JAMAICA BY 3S

Author Suzan Johnson is pleased to announce the release of her new children's book, Chloe Counting Jamaica by 3s. Released in February 2020, by sHjStories, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Chloe is back, and this time she's counting the wonders of the beautiful island of Jamaica.

Follow along as Chloe and her family vacation and experience much of what the country has to offer. Not only will the reader learn about Jamaica, but they will do it while skip counting by 3s! Skip counting has many benefits to learners, such as number learning, addition, subtraction, and faster multiplication. This type of counting offers a better understanding of number concepts. So, get ready to count your way around Jamaica, and find out where Chloe is heading next!

Chloe Counting Jamaica by 3s is available for purchase in print and eBook formats.

Book Details:

Chloe Counting Jamaica by 3s

By Suzan Johnson

Publisher: sHjStories

Published: February 2020

ISBN: 978-1947082007

ASIN: B0854H7D4K

Pages: 41

Genre: Children's Fiction





