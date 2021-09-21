Sophie Barnes Releases New Regency Romance THE DISHONORED VISCOUNT

USA Today Bestselling Author, Sophie Barnes has announced the release of her new regency romance, The Dishonored Viscount. Released on September 21, 2021, this is the eighth book in her Diamonds in the Rough series.

He knows he doesn't deserve her, yet he can't get her out of his mind...

Stripped of his title because of a crime his father committed, Marcus Berkly has struggled to find a new place for himself in the world. Now, as London's most skilled eye-surgeon, he dedicates his time to his patients while steering clear of Society. Until a chance encounter with a determined young woman upends his life.

When Lady Louise discovers that Mr. Berkly's surgical method could save her from permanent blindness, she decides to enlist his help. Against her father's direct orders, she takes charge of her fate, and falls desperately in love in the process. But can a proper lady and an ill-reputed scoundrel have a future together? Or are the odds against them simply too great?

The Dishonored Viscount is available for purchase in print and ebook formats. For more information about the book and author please visit http://bookbuzz.net/blog/regency-romance-the-dishonored-viscount-by-sophie-barnes/

About the Author:

USA Today Bestselling Author, Sophie Barnes, has spent her youth traveling with her parents to wonderful places all around the world. She's lived in five different countries, on three different continents, and speaks Danish, English, French, Spanish and Romanian with varying degrees of fluency.

She has studied design in Paris and New York and has a bachelor's degree from Parson's School of design, but most impressive of all - she's been married to the same man three times, in three different countries and in three different dresses.

While living in Africa, Sophie turned to her lifelong passion - writing.

When she's not busy, dreaming up her next romance novel, Sophie enjoys spending time with her family. She currently lives on the East Coast.