Official BOOKTUBE Series Comes To YouTube Originals, Complete with Trailer

YouTube Originals just announced its next series: BookTube, and released a trailer. The aim is to be like a monthly book club, with one new episode each month featuring a different best-selling author. The idea came after they released a special this past March entitled BookTube: A Discussion with Michelle Obama (Which you can watch here). The critically-acclaimed special starred Former First Lady Michelle Obama and her best-selling novel BECOMING. She was joined by New York Times Best Selling Author John Green (The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, Looking for Alaska) and popular booktubers Ariel Bissett, Jesse George, Jouelzy, Kat O'Keefe, and Franchesca Ramsey.

The series will host authors such as Malcolm Gladwell (OUTLIERS, THE TIPPING POINT), Margaret Atwood (HANDMAID'S TALE, THE TESTAMENTS), James Patterson (Alex Cross series, Women's Murder Club series), and Melinda Gates (THE MOMENT OF LIFT, THE MOTHER AND CHILD PROJECT).

The series will also feature high profile moderators and various popular booktubers. The first episode, featuring Malcolm Gladwell discussing his latest release TALKING TO STARNGERS, will have Derek Muller, the creator of the YouTube Channel Veritasium, serving as moderator, and feature booktubers Nai'a Perkins (NaiaReadsAndSmiles), Danielle Bainbridge (Origin of Everything), and Ellias Hoang (Ellias).

The first episode of BookTube will air on October 17, 2019. The series will air the third Thursday of each month. This will be a part of the YouTube Learning series, which produces new educational series on YouTube.

Check out the trailer for this month's premiere episode now:





Related Articles View More Books Stories