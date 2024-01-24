New Award-Winning Medical Thriller THE GREATER GOOD Released By Dr. Frank J. Sapienza

Dive into a gripping exploration of medical ethics, personal sacrifice, and the profound consequences of choices made in the name of love.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

New Award-Winning Medical Thriller THE GREATER GOOD Released By Dr. Frank J. Sapienza

Dr. Frank J. Sapienza has released his award-winning medical thriller, The Greater Good. Published by Fireship Press/Cortero Publishing and released on January 24, 2024, the book has already received a Literary Titan Award and has been shortlisted for the CIBA Global Thriller Award.

What Would You Sacrifice for Your Child's Health?
Prepare for a pulse-pounding journey where life and morality collide in this gripping medical thriller that poses an impossible choice for a desperate father.

Dr. Jonathan Morrison confronts the unimaginable when he saves his son's life with a kitchen knife, only to discover the harsh truth behind his deteriorating health. As Advanced Genomic Research extends a lifeline in the form of a revolutionary treatment, the enticing offer comes with a moral quandary. Faced with an impossible choice, Dr. Morrison grapples with sacrificing the potential cure for his son or delving into an ethical compromise that will leave an indelible mark on his soul. The Greater Good is a gripping exploration of the lengths one man will go to heal his child, navigating the intricate web of medical ethics, personal sacrifice, and the profound consequences of choices made in the name of love.

About the Author:

Dr. Frank J. Sapienza, a seasoned dentist since 1985, was born and raised in the vibrant borough of Brooklyn, New York. His enduring passion for advancing technology, both in his dental practice and the broader healthcare field, fuels his exploration of critical issues in healthcare.

In his spare time, Dr. Sapienza enjoys a variety of pursuits, from relaxing at the beach to reading, playing the piano, attending concerts, and exploring the cultural riches of New York's museums. He occasionally tries his hand at fishing in the unpredictable waters of New York City, often with little success.

Currently residing in Brooklyn with his wife, Jeanmarie, a dedicated New York City teacher, and their son Jonathan, Dr. Sapienza brings a unique perspective to the realm of medical thrillers.

Connect with Dr. Frank J. Sapienza:

Official Website: https://www.franksapienza.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550022156868

Where to Find The Greater Good

Don't miss out on this captivating medical thriller. The Greater Good is available from various booksellers. Keep an eye out for this gripping tale that challenges the boundaries of medical ethics and human determination.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CP2Y7NQQ



