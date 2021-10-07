Nayana Williams Releases New Memoir THE LIFESPAN MOVEMENT

Author and CEO Nayana Williams has announced the release of her memoir, The Lifespan Movement.

A progression to finding purpose, happiness and financial freedom...

"The Lifespan Movement" is an inspiring and empowering account of one woman's personal progression to finding purpose, happiness, and financial freedom. Life brings challenges, adversity, and numerous obstacles. Who we are, how we are, and who we become, is the product of how we respond to adversity and overcome hardships. Get ready to follow along in Nayana Williams' compelling story of self-actualization and transformation.

It was during one of the most challenging times in her life that Nayana told herself things had to be different, that there was more for her than what was being offered at that time. Since then, all the steps, failures, decisions, and choices that she has experienced propelled her towards her many outcomes. It kindled a flame, a deep desire that led Nayana to harness every fiber of her being, strength, and absolutely everything she could pull from inside and channel it towards evolving, to becoming the version of herself that would pave the way for what she was about to build - her legacy.

The Lifespan Movement is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:



Nayana Williams is co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lifespan Company Limited, a bottled water manufacturing company located in Jamaica. She started the company from scratch catapulting it into becoming a market leader in a male dominated industry - revolutionizing the building of an iconic brand which is a recipient of multiple international awards and several local awards and nominations. She lives with her husband, two children and five dogs. Her many roles include being a wife, mother, daughter, sister and CEO. She holds multiple degrees in business as well as a law degree. She enjoys reading, writing, swimming and cooking amongst other pastimes when she is not working. She is also a philanthropist, an avid adventurer, an amateur artist, an analyst and a ceaseless student of philosophy.