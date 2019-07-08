Lois Wright Releases New Book

A story that has taken nearly a century to unfold releases July 25, 2019.

Lois Erdmann Wright is the beloved longtime friend of Edith Bouvier Beale and her daughter Edie Beale. In this gripping biography, Wright recounts her ninety-one-years of life, including the time she spent in the Beales' company. Featuring a Foreword by Celia Maysles, and packed with never-before-seen photographs and jaw-dropping truths, The Ghost of Grey Gardens: Lois Wright's Life Story is a must-read for fans of Grey Gardens.

Along with coauthor, Tania Hagan, Wright discusses every detail of her mysterious and beautiful life, beginning with her premature birth in a busy New York hospital in 1928, and concluding with the end of her LTV program in 2018. Between the covers of the book, she reveals facts about herself, her family, and her friends the fandom has never heard.

In her first book, My Life at Grey Gardens: Thirteen Months and Beyond, Wright describes the daily events surrounding the year she lived with the Beales at Grey Gardens. Her new book uncovers the rest of her story.

Hagan is an American author who has several published books in addition to the project she coauthored with Lois Wright.

The Ghost of Grey Gardens: Lois Wright's Life Story will be presented by CHBB Publishing on July 25, 2019. The book will be available wherever books are sold.





