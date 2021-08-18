Legacy Launch Pad Publishing to Release CEO John Wieland Memoir UNCOMMON THREADS

Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the first book by MH Equipment CEO John Wieland.

Wieland is the CEO of MH Equipment, a Peoria, Illinois-based material handling company. In the 27 years that Weiland has served as CEO, MH has grown from a small, virtually bankrupt company with three branches and 50 employees to a thriving one with over 900 employees and over 30 branches.

While overseeing MH, Wieland also established His First Foundation, a non-profit that receives 10 percent of MH's profits.

"Uncommon Threads: Weaving a Life Through Family, Business and Faith" is equal parts self-deprecating and informative, taking readers on a journey that details Wieland's experiences and thoughts when it comes to family, business, leadership, faith, community, kindness and humility.

Wieland offers sage advice, unabashedly shares the mistakes he's made along the way and asks useful questions that will serve as a primer for anyone wanting to live a successful and fulfilling life without losing their perspective on what success really means.

"It's rare to come across someone as humble as John is about his success," says publisher Anna David. "That humility comes through on every page of this book. Readers will probably find themselves asking, 'Did a guy who oversees a company with nearly a thousand employees really just make fun of himself like that?'"

Wieland's mission with "Uncommon Threads" is to share his understanding of how compartmentalization causes dysfunction.

"I know personally that when there is not harmony between family, business and faith, it negatively impacts the mind, body and spirit," Wieland says. "My book affirms the fact that these three vital elements interact into that thing we call LIFE."

"Uncommon Threads: Weaving a Life Through Family, Business and Faith" (ISBN: 978-1951407711) is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

To learn more visit: http://www.uncommonthreadsbook.com/