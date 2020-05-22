Latesha Kellam Releases New Women's Fiction Novel THE MATCH DISASTER

Author Latesha Kellam has announced the release of her new women's fiction, romance novel, The Match Disaster.

An illuminating, intimate look at the relationship struggles a woman faces in an emotionally abusive relationship.

The Match Disaster is a story about a middle-aged woman who recently got divorced and thought she was open to companionship. She was very apprehensive about opening her heart again after being hurt badly by her ex-husband. To her surprise, she met someone on Match.com that seemed like the man of her dreams. They had so much in common and really enjoyed each other's company. He managed to convince her to be open to the possibility of falling in love again.

She ended up giving this man her heart only to find out that he wasn't the man of her dreams at all. He wasn't like her ex-husband but he had just as many issues. She found it difficult to be the woman that he needed her to be while not compromising her integrity and moral standards.

This story is told totally from her point of view. She is finally able to tell the love of her life everything that she wanted to say throughout their relationship. She is able to express her perspective on all the events that were occurring in their lives without feeling like she is being ungrateful for the good times but imagining the bad times.

She will take you through five years of her relationship. Will she figure out that she deserves so much better than how she was being treated? Or, will she talk herself into saving this relationship and giving her one true love another chance?

The Match Disaster is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Latesha Kellam is an author who takes her life experiences and puts them into words that will inspire others. She wrote her first story at the age of 14, about the events surrounding the unexpected death of her father. During the current phase of her life, she has the desire to not only write inspiring books but to help people, especially woman, recognize when they are in dysfunctional relationships. She lives by the old adage, experience is the best teacher, therefore she takes events from her own life to inspire her writing.

Source: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/romance-womens-fiction-the-match-disaster/

