Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

K. R. Galindez Releases New Fantasy Novel 'The Spirit Of A Rising Sun'

pixeltracker

The book is available now!

Sep. 5, 2021  

K. R. Galindez Releases New Fantasy Novel 'The Spirit Of A Rising Sun'

Author K. R. Galindez is pleased to announce the promotion of his new fantasy novel, The Spirit of a Rising Sun. Scheduled for release by Authors 4 Authors Publishing on September 5, 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Rebellion is always right.

Oyza yearns for revolution-an impossible dream with her lifetime prison sentence. Fueled by the destruction of her home and years of servitude, she reads the smuggled texts of the Ungoverned and dreams of a future that can never be. But the arrival of a new prisoner, Yars, reignites Oyza's courage. She finds herself capable of more than she ever imagined.

To fight their way to their own freedom, they must fight for something bigger: freedom for their homeland. Between an invasion by godless gunwielders, a heartless commander who's determined to kill Oyza, and webs of secrets and lies woven through their world, it will take all their strength and wits to survive. When blood is spilled, how much will be their own?
The Spirit of a Rising Sun will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.


Book Information:
The Spirit of a Rising Sun
By K. R. Galindez
Publisher: ‎Authors 4 Authors Publishing
Release Date: September 5, 2021
ISBN: 978-1644770719 (print)
ISBN: 978-1644770702 (ebook)
ASIN:‎ B09433ZH2W
Pages: 330
Genre: Fantasy

Kyle Galindez lives in Santa Cruz, California, where he is pursuing a PhD at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He enjoys reading and writing epic fantasy. On the rare days and nights he's not writing his dissertation or the next book in his series, he's exploring beaches, playing video games (especially RPGs), or stargazing.


Related Articles View More Books Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel