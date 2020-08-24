James Kirst Releases New Paranormal Suspense Novel, 'Magic Once Removed'

Magic Once Removed is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Author James Kirst has announced the release of his paranormal suspense novel, Magic Once Removed. Uncover a mystery over three centuries in the making.

Down on his luck former police detective turned private investigator Peter Cunningham thought the beautiful Abigail Mitchell was just another crazy client. Now he's entangled in an ancient conspiracy that dates back to the Salem Witch Trials, a far cry from the simple assault case the woman wanted him to solve.

His budding romance with the witch Abigail will have to be put aside as he travels the Pacific Northwest with estranged friend and former partner Kelly Martinez to discover who these people are and their goals.

A coin, a five-year-old case, the Malleus Maleficarum, televangelist and motivational speaker Tony O'Stein, Pope Innocent VIII, and a secret society all tie back to a tragedy from Peter's childhood and he will need to figure out what it all means and a solution.

Though many witches live amongst us, they are also part of a secret society but their clandestine organization seems to have been discovered which has led to a new wave of persecution. Internal tensions were already high and the attacks have only exasperated the issues. Peter must expose the members of the conspiracy and thwart their nefarious plans before an even bigger tragedy strikes.

