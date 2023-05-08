Jaelyn D. Jordan Releases New Book Of Poetry MISGUIDED THOUGHT: REVELATION INTO THE LIGHT

The book is an illustration of the frame of mind and life encounters of a 21-year-old youngster who spent all life sheltered from the harsh truths of life.

Enthusiastic young author and poet Jaelyn D. Jordan introduced his newest poetry book, A Misguided Thought to the literature world on May 28, 2021. The poetry collection was published by the prominent US publisher DJs Legacy Publishing House. With his breath taking Sequel 'A Misguided Thought: Revelation Into The Light, Released December of 2022 with the same passion and pose as the first!

A Misguided Thought is not just another poetry book but a fine illustration of the frame of mind and life encounters of a 21-year-old youngster who spent all life sheltered from the harsh truths of life. Through his poetry, Jaelyn has beautifully personified the aspirations and dreams of the protagonist in a captivating manner. Moreover, the literature addresses the dire struggle with mental disorders, heartbreaks, and the upstream journey one should take to succeed in life through faith. The enticing writing style and the relatable experience bring immense solace to the reader throughout its pages. An avid fan of A Misguided Thought shared his experience of the poetry book, "Amazing read; you can feel the poet's emotions escape the pages effortlessly. Definitely, a must-have if you call yourself a fan of poetry."

Jaelyn D. Jordan is an individual who found solace in writing at a very young age. He was sixteen when he first began his journey in poetry. Jaelyn channeled his charismatic personality and creativity to penning the innermost emotions such as love and lust in the form of poems. Poetry is his creative outlet where he escapes to explore his ideas, dreams, and aspirations. He believes and hopes his writing could inspire and comfort the readers in the same way it motivates him. Many readers described A Misguided Thought as "Life Changing" and "Inspirational," offering a glimpse of hope to the young writer. Due to his exceptional writing style, he is regarded as one of the finest poets of his era. Jaelyn dedicated this poetry book as a tribute to the hardships he had to go through in life and to all who supported and guided him.

For more details and to purchase A Misguided Thought, visit www.amisguidedthought.com



