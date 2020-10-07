GREMLINS Is Now Available For The First Time As A Picture Book

Relive the cult classic movie Gremlins in this storybook retelling that will delight adults and children alike.

"On the first day of Christmas, my father brought to me: a mogwai from Chinatown."

This clever illustrated storybook retells the tale of Gizmo the mogwai and all of the Gremlins that spawn when a mogwai is fed after midnight set to the tune of the carol, "The 12 Days of Christmas"

Both an homage to and a send-up of classic horror, the 1984 film, Gremlins, was one of the highest-grossing films that year, and the adorable Gizmo became an instant fan-favorite.

Gremlins: Gizmo's 12 Days of Christmas Experience all of the lovable moments with Gizmo as well as the action-packed terror as the Gremlins take over the town. This book is a perfect gift for fans of this dark comedy.

By Andrea Robinson | Illustrated by JJ Harrison

Insight Kids | 8 x 8 in | 32pages

Hardcover | $16.99

978-1-64722-120-1 | October 27, 2020

Andrea Robinson is a New York-based editor and author. She is the author of The Vampire Diaries: Unlocking the Secrets of Mystic Falls and Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Official Grimoire. Her young adult novel, Vampire Crush, published under the name A. M. Robinson, was a featured selection of the Scholastic Book Club.

JJ Harrison is the illustrator of the best-selling book A Die Hard Christmas as well as other picture books, comics, and posters. Despite thinking very little of his own work, somehow it is featured in some of the world's most popular art galleries and he enjoys the privilege of working with entertainment's top publishing companies.

