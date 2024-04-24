Emerson Page Book Launch Party to Take Place at Kingston Hall

The event will take place on Friday, May 31st.

By: Apr. 24, 2024
Emerson Page Book Launch Party to Take Place at Kingston Hall
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Celebrate the launch of the book Emerson Page and Where the Light Leads at Kingston Hall, a relaxed bar in the East Village with a Caribbean vibe.

Author Christa Avampato will be in conversation with Matt Misetich, Senior Executive and Partner at Pipeline Media Group in LA. They'll talk about insider secrets from the publishing industry, the creative process, and turning a book into a movie. 2-for-1 drink specials from 7pm - 8pm, free gift bags and raffle prize entry with RSVP, and delicious food for purchase. The book will be available everywhere books are sold on May 14th.
https://www.amazon.com/Emerson-Page-Where-Light-Leads/dp/1958901806

Event Details: 

Date: Friday, May 31st
Place: Kingston Hall, 149 Second Avenue, NYC, NY 10003
Time: 7pm - 9pm
Cost: Free and open to the public; 21 years of age and up
RSVP: https://fb.me/e/1ZQvmjUtC



Videos