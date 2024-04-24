Emerson Page Book Launch Party to Take Place at Kingston Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate the launch of the book Emerson Page and Where the Light Leads at Kingston Hall, a relaxed bar in the East Village with a Caribbean vibe.

Author Christa Avampato will be in conversation with Matt Misetich, Senior Executive and Partner at Pipeline Media Group in LA. They'll talk about insider secrets from the publishing industry, the creative process, and turning a book into a movie. 2-for-1 drink specials from 7pm - 8pm, free gift bags and raffle prize entry with RSVP, and delicious food for purchase. The book will be available everywhere books are sold on May 14th.

https://www.amazon.com/Emerson-Page-Where-Light-Leads/dp/1958901806

Event Details:

Date: Friday, May 31st

Place: Kingston Hall, 149 Second Avenue, NYC, NY 10003

Time: 7pm - 9pm

Cost: Free and open to the public; 21 years of age and up

RSVP: https://fb.me/e/1ZQvmjUtC