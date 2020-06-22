Doug Weller Releases New Literary Collection SIX WORD WONDER

Author Doug Weller has announced the release of his literary short story collection, Six Word Wonder. Released in June 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

"Six words to tell a story.

Not three, or eight, or twenty.

You may ask - is six enough?

Well, trust me, six is plenty."



A collection of over five hundred original short stories, each one exactly six words long. Some stories are funny, some poetic, some vulgar, and some are a little disturbing. Each story has been lovingly crafted to amuse and entertain in only six words.

Six Word Wonder is a social media sensation, with over 10,000 followers on Instagram. Now, for the first time, Doug brings his best tiny stories together in one collection.



Cinderella traded glass slippers for shotgun.

*

Home alone, but toilet just flushed.

*

...reader. I'm a very gifted mind...

*

I poured two glasses... then remembered.

Love stories, but too busy to read? Take a moment out of your hectic schedule to enjoy a Six Word Wonder.

Six Word Wonder is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.





About the Author:

Doug Weller is an emerging thriller writer and creator of the Six Word Wonder.

Source: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/short-stories-literary-fiction-six-word-wonder/

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You