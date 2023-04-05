Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christopher Wheat Releases New Book WEIRDO 2.0

Weirdo 2.0, written by Christopher Wheat, is a powerful and personal account of his experience with autism and other disorders in the workplace.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Christopher Wheat Releases New Book WEIRDO 2.0

Weirdo 2.0, written by Christopher Wheat, is a powerful and personal account of his experience with autism and other disorders in the workplace. As we enter Autism Awareness Month, Wheat's story offers invaluable insights and guidance for workers, teachers, parents, and disabled individuals who are struggling with bullying, exclusion, and discrimination at work.

Drawing on his own experiences with a harsh boss who wanted him out, Wheat shares the best options for dealing with this problem, based on what worked and what failed. He knows exactly how it feels to be in your shoes, having almost lost his house due to his job's determination to eliminate the "Weirdo."

Wheat's conflict even reached the White House, making this an intense and vivid personal account of his unwavering determination to overcome adversity. With Weirdo 2.0, Wheat offers a powerful message of hope and resilience that will inspire and empower anyone who has ever felt marginalized in the workplace.

About the Author:


Christopher Wheat lives in Kansas City, MO with his wife Jaimee, and their two standard poodles. They have four children, that now pass for adults and two grandkids. He enjoys sports and online games. Chris has Asperger's Syndrome and he is trying to educate people on the awareness of autism.

From the Author:


"It's tough reading all these posts from Facebook and Reddit about all the issues people have with autism. There are helpful answers to people who seem like no one is listening. With twin daughters of my own on the spectrum, more than likely, I have walked in your shoes. That is why I write these books, especially the ones for autism."

Weirdo 2.0 is available for purchase at Amazon



MURDER FOR HIRE By Verlin Darrow Slated For May Release Photo
MURDER FOR HIRE By Verlin Darrow Slated For May Release
The Wild Rose Press announces the upcoming release of Murder for Liar by Verlin Darrow.
UNSPOKEN EMOTIONS: A POETRY BOOK By Jayda Addleton Explores Lifes Realities Photo
UNSPOKEN EMOTIONS: A POETRY BOOK By Jayda Addleton Explores Life's Realities
Australian author Jayda Addleton has released her debut poetry book, 'Unspoken Emotions' which explores life from a child's innocence to facing the harsh realities of the world.
Matthew Lawrence Scigousky Releases New Book Of Poetry REVEAL YOURSELF Photo
Matthew Lawrence Scigousky Releases New Book Of Poetry REVEAL YOURSELF
Matthew Lawrence Scigousky has released his new book of poetry entitled: Reveal Yourself: The Best Version Of You Is Looking Right Through Your Eyes.
Texas Neurologist Examines Hitlers Maladies In New Book Photo
Texas Neurologist Examines 'Hitler's Maladies' In New Book
Texas Tech University Press announces the upcoming release of Hitler's Maladies and Their Impact on World War II: A Behavioral Neurologist's View by Dr. Thomas Hutton.

More Hot Stories For You


MURDER FOR HIRE By Verlin Darrow Slated For May ReleaseMURDER FOR HIRE By Verlin Darrow Slated For May Release
April 4, 2023

The Wild Rose Press announces the upcoming release of Murder for Liar by Verlin Darrow.
UNSPOKEN EMOTIONS: A POETRY BOOK By Jayda Addleton Explores Life's RealitiesUNSPOKEN EMOTIONS: A POETRY BOOK By Jayda Addleton Explores Life's Realities
April 3, 2023

Australian author Jayda Addleton has released her debut poetry book, 'Unspoken Emotions' which explores life from a child's innocence to facing the harsh realities of the world.
Matthew Lawrence Scigousky Releases New Book Of Poetry REVEAL YOURSELFMatthew Lawrence Scigousky Releases New Book Of Poetry REVEAL YOURSELF
April 3, 2023

Matthew Lawrence Scigousky has released his new book of poetry entitled: Reveal Yourself: The Best Version Of You Is Looking Right Through Your Eyes.
Texas Neurologist Examines 'Hitler's Maladies' In New BookTexas Neurologist Examines 'Hitler's Maladies' In New Book
March 27, 2023

Texas Tech University Press announces the upcoming release of Hitler's Maladies and Their Impact on World War II: A Behavioral Neurologist's View by Dr. Thomas Hutton.
Wayne M. Bailey Releases New Science Fiction Novel THE MARS MIGRATIONWayne M. Bailey Releases New Science Fiction Novel THE MARS MIGRATION
March 20, 2023

Wayne M. Bailey has released his new science fiction novel, The Mars Migration.
share