Christopher Wheat Releases New Book WEIRDO 2.0

Weirdo 2.0, written by Christopher Wheat, is a powerful and personal account of his experience with autism and other disorders in the workplace. As we enter Autism Awareness Month, Wheat's story offers invaluable insights and guidance for workers, teachers, parents, and disabled individuals who are struggling with bullying, exclusion, and discrimination at work.

Drawing on his own experiences with a harsh boss who wanted him out, Wheat shares the best options for dealing with this problem, based on what worked and what failed. He knows exactly how it feels to be in your shoes, having almost lost his house due to his job's determination to eliminate the "Weirdo."

Wheat's conflict even reached the White House, making this an intense and vivid personal account of his unwavering determination to overcome adversity. With Weirdo 2.0, Wheat offers a powerful message of hope and resilience that will inspire and empower anyone who has ever felt marginalized in the workplace.

About the Author:



Christopher Wheat lives in Kansas City, MO with his wife Jaimee, and their two standard poodles. They have four children, that now pass for adults and two grandkids. He enjoys sports and online games. Chris has Asperger's Syndrome and he is trying to educate people on the awareness of autism.

From the Author:



"It's tough reading all these posts from Facebook and Reddit about all the issues people have with autism. There are helpful answers to people who seem like no one is listening. With twin daughters of my own on the spectrum, more than likely, I have walked in your shoes. That is why I write these books, especially the ones for autism."

Weirdo 2.0 is available for purchase at Amazon