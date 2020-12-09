Carol LaHines Promotes New Literary Novel SOMEDAY EVERYTHING WILL ALL MAKE SENSE

Author Carol LaHines has announced the promotion of her literary novel, Someday Everything Will All Make Sense. Someday Everything Will All Make Sense follows Luther van der Loon, an eccentric professor of early music, as he navigates the stages of grief after his mother chokes on a wonton. Luther institutes a personal injury suit against the takeout whose "sloppy methods" he blames for his mother's death. Slowly, and with the help of his girlfriend, Cecilia, he struggles toward resolution. Luther finds redemption in music as he plans the annual symposium for his early music colleagues.

Someday Everything Will All Make Sense is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Information:

Someday Everything Will All Make Sense

By Carol LaHines

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Published: February 2019

ISBN: 978-1949180916 (print)

ISBN: 978-1950437344 (ebook)

ASIN: B07PY4YN8S

Pages: 222

Genre: Literary Fiction

About the Author:

Carol LaHines is the author of Someday Everything Will All Make Sense, a finalist for the Nilsen Prize for a First Novel and an American Fiction Award (Adelaide Books, New York City, 2019). Her fiction has appeared in many literary journals including Fence, Hayden's Ferry Review, Denver Quarterly, Cimarron Review, The Literary Review, The Laurel Review, North Dakota Quarterly, South Dakota Review, The South Carolina Review, The Chattahoochee Review, Sycamore Review, Permafrost, redivider, Literary Orphans, and Literal Latte. She is the recipient of the Lamar York Prize for Fiction. Her short stories and novellas have also been finalists for the Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction from Sarabande Books, the David Nathan Meyerson fiction prize, the New Letters short story award, and the Disquiet Literary Prize, among others. She is a graduate of New York University, Gallatin Division, and of St. John's University School of Law.