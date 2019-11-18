Julie Barbera's recently released book, Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection, is an award-winning finalist in the Religion: Christian Inspirational Category of the 2019 Best Book Awards sponsored by American Book Fest.

People told Julie Barbera that she would speak to thousands in multiple languages.

After a battle with an eating disorder and an examination of her focus on perfection, Julie learned that perfection was an illusion that kept her from following her destiny. With that illusion removed, Julie taught herself four more languages, developed a social media following of more than 18,000, and wrote a book about her experiences to inspire others to see past their imperfection and reach their potential.

In Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection: Shatter an Illusion of Perfection, Julie shares simple, yet poignant anecdotes about her psychological and spiritual growth and messages she received from God throughout her journey. Each chapter begins with a Bible verse and ends with a graphic quote from Julie. A lighthouse theme begins with the cover and continues through chapter graphics.

Julie Barbera is a life coach and the president of Inspireu2Action. She attended Florida Atlantic University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She is completing the Certified Professional Coach Program at the University of Miami. Julie shares original inspirational quotes with regular frequency on social media.

Cracked Mirror, Clear Reflection launched as an e-book and a paperback on Sept. 6, 2019 at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through worldwide distribution via Ingram Spark. Barbera expects to release the audiobook in December of 2019.

Julie Barbera is a life coach and the president of Inspireu2Action. She attended Florida Atlantic University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She is completing the Certified Professional Coach Program at the University of Miami.

American Book Fest: Best Book Awards

http://www.americanbookfest.com/religion.html

Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VM9DGF2

Barnes & Noble

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/cracked-mirror-clear-reflection-julie-barbera/1132572410

Website

https://www.inspireu2action.com/





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You