CR Horlock Releases New Dark Fantasy RIDER: DARK SKIES

Author CR Horlock has released his new dark fantasy novel, Rider - Dark Skies.

Dark skies are gathering over the world.

Living a humdrum existence, Donovan's life is about to change. A strange destiny is drawing him towards the choosing. As he is drawn to the group of twelve riders, Donovan must learn to control and use his newfound powers to help his friends fend off the darkness in a desperate battle of good and evil.

From the FUNERAL to the AFTERMATH, join Donovan's journey against the DARKNESS.

Book Information:



Rider - Dark Skies

By CR Horlock

Independently Published

Published: September 25, 2022



Genre: Fantasy, Dark Fantasy, Dystopian, Young Adult

About the Author:



CR Horlock is a Spiritual man who when not thinking of new story ideas is happy playing guitar and violin. He has four dogs and enjoys walks in the forest and on the beach with them.



View the book trailer below!

Find out more about the book and author on BookBuzz