Bree Wolf Releases New Regency Romance ONCE UPON A DEVASTATINGLY SWEET KISS

WOLF Publishing has announced the release of their new regency romance, Once Upon a Devastatingly Sweet Kiss. This is the fourth book in The Whickertons in Love series.

In this opposites-attract Regency romance by USA Today bestselling and HOLT Medallion winning author BREE WOLF, an untamed lady and a proper duke are put to the test when they fall in love against all odds.

An untamed lady.

A proper duke.

And a love that goes against all the rules.

Once Upon a Devastatingly Sweet Kiss will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:



USA Today bestselling and award-winning author of the LOVE'S SECOND CHANCE SERIES. Bree Wolf has always been a language enthusiast (though not a grammarian!) and is rarely found without a book in her hand or her fingers glued to a keyboard. Trying to find her way, she has taught English as a second language, traveled abroad and worked at a translation agency as well as a law firm in Ireland. She also spent loooong years obtaining a BA in English and Education and a MA in Specialized Translation while wishing she could simply be a writer. Although there is nothing simple about being a writer, her dreams have finally come true.

"A big thanks to my fairy godmother!"

Currently, Bree has found her new home in the historical romance genre, writing Regency novels and novellas. Enjoying the mix of fact and fiction, she occasionally feels like a puppet master, forcing her characters into ever-new situations that will put their strength, their beliefs, their love to the test, hoping that in the end they will triumph and get the happily-ever-after we are all looking for.

For more information visit: https://wolf-publishing.com/once-upon-a-devastatingly-sweet-kiss/