BWW Trailer Reveal: THERE WILL COME A DARKNESS by Katy Rose Pool

This fall, one of the most coveted, buzzed-about novels is THERE WILL COME A DARKNESS by Katy Rose Pool. The book marks the beginning of a new, highly addictive, gripping series and is Pool's debut novel. Out next month on September 3, 2019, publisher Macmillan just dropped the book trailer and anticipation is even higher as the days to release begin to dwindle.

Readers everywhere are in for a real treat with this book, especially if they love books with rich, diverse ensemble casts. This book has been comped to so many things, from GRACELING to THRONE OF GLASS to CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE to AN EMBER IN THE ASHES to the TV series Avatar the Last Airbender. Having read an early copy, this exciting new series stands on its own and is hard to fit into a mold. It's hard to comp it to other titles, but the author has an immersive new voice that will suck you in and make it hard to put down.

Are you salivating yet? Here's a book trailer and another peek at the official synopsis to tide you over until this baby lands in stores. Thankfully, we're less than a month out from publication.

BOOK TRAILER:

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS:

The Age of Darkness approaches.

Five lives stand in its way.

Who will stop it... or unleash it?



For generations, the Seven Prophets guided humanity. Using their visions of the future, they ended wars and united nations―until the day, one hundred years ago, when the Prophets disappeared.



All they left behind was one final, secret prophecy, foretelling an Age of Darkness and the birth of a new Prophet who could be the world's salvation . . . or the cause of its destruction. As chaos takes hold, five souls are set on a collision course:



A prince exiled from his kingdom. A ruthless killer known as the Pale Hand. A once-faithful leader torn between his duty and his heart. A reckless gambler with the power to find anything or anyone. And a dying girl on the verge of giving up.



One of them―or all of them―could break the world. Will they be savior or destroyer? Perfect for fans of Throne of Glass, Children of Blood and Bone, and An Ember in the Ashes.

PREORDER CAMPAIGN:

When you preorder THERE WILL COME A DARKNESS and upload your receipt to Macmillan Fierce Reads, you'll receive a deck of character scrying cards based on the novel:

Pre-order and upload the receipt today while supplies last!





