BWW News: Sony Pictures and John Wick Creator Derek Kolstad to Spearhead V.E. Schwab's New York Times Best-Selling Series A DARKER SHADE OF MAGIC

New York Times Best Selling Author V.E. Schwab has long teased movie news for her beloved trilogy A Darker Shade of Magic, for which rights sold in 2016, but no details have been released up until now.

This week, it was announced that Derek Kolstad (John Wick creator, upcoming Disney+ Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will adapt the show for film, helmed by producer Neal Moritz, whose vast list of producing credits includeThe Fast and the Furious, Preacher, Prison Break, The Boys, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The movies will be released with Sony Pictures.

Series author V.E. Schwab took to social media to herald the news, which she has been teasing for a while but unable to reveal or talk about until now:

The studio behind Spider-Man.

The producers behind Fast and the Furious.

The writer behind John Wick.



THAT IS THE TEAM BRINGING KELL AND LILA, RHY AND HOLLAND TO LIFE. https://t.co/U2oHOplK2d - Victoria/V.E. Schwab (@veschwab) October 3, 2019

No casting has been announced, nor has a filming timeline, but BroadwayWorld will release more details as they become available.

ABOUT A DARKER SHADE OF MAGIC:

Kell is one of the last Antari-magicians with a rare, coveted ability to travel between parallel Londons; Red, Grey, White, and, once upon a time, Black.

Kell was raised in Arnes-Red London-and officially serves the Maresh Empire as an ambassador, traveling between the frequent bloody regime changes in White London and the court of George III in the dullest of Londons, the one without any magic left to see.

Unofficially, Kell is a smuggler, servicing people willing to pay for even the smallest glimpses of a world they'll never see. It's a defiant hobby with dangerous consequences, which Kell is now seeing firsthand.

After an exchange goes awry, Kell escapes to Grey London and runs into Delilah Bard, a cut-purse with lofty aspirations. She first robs him, then saves him from a deadly enemy, and finally forces Kell to spirit her to another world for a proper adventure.

Now perilous magic is afoot, and treachery lurks at every turn. To save all of the worlds, they'll first need to stay alive.





