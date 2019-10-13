BWW News: Former Girls' Generation K-Pop Star JESSICA JUNG to Publish Novel SHINE -- Already Headed to the Big Screen!

Girls' Generation is one of the most popular K-Pop music groups to come out of South Korea, and Jessica Jung was one of its nine founding members when it formed in 2007. She left the group in 2014 to focus on her fashion line Blanc & Eclare, and has since returned to the music industry as a solo artist with the release of With Love, J, as well as acted in several movies. Now, she is ready to take the publishing world by storm.

Jung was born in the USA and discovered while on vacation in South Korea. In 2000, she moved there and joined SM Entertainment, where she was trained to sing, dance, and act before being chosen as a member of Girls' Generation.

Business owner. Singer. Dancer. Actor. Now, Jung sets her sights on adding one more career to her ever-growing list: Novelist. Earlier this week, Simon and Schuster Pulse announced that they had signed a two-book deal with Jung to debut in 2020 in eleven countries. The first book, entitled SHINE, features a girl with a similar history to Jung's -- a Korean-American singer named Rachel Kim who begins training to become a K-Pop star. Jung will pull from her own experiences to write a novel and shine a light into the industry to showcase what it takes to make it as a K-Pop star.

In a statement, Jung stated, "With Shine, I wanted to tell a big, fun, escapist story that also examines in-depth, behind- the-scenes aspects of the K-pop world. My goal was to tell a transparent, candid story - in a way that sometimes fiction does best."

Jung's publisher, Glasstown Entertainment, is working with ACE Entertainment's Matt Kaplan to bring SHINE to the big screen. ACE Entertainment is the studio behind To All the Boys I've Loved Before, based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Han, which took Netflix by storm earlier this year and quickly became one of its most popular films. Whether the project is being developed for the silver screen or a streaming screen has yet to be announced.





