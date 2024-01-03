Author Latoya Shea Releases New Book FROM SICK TO HEALED

A heartwarming journey from illness to inspiration - From Sick to Healed celebrates the miracles of faith, friendship, and the enduring power of prayer.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Author Latoya Shea Releases New Book FROM SICK TO HEALED

A heartwarming journey from illness to inspiration - From Sick to Healed celebrates the miracles of faith, friendship, and the enduring power of prayer.

Latoya Shea, an author with a powerful personal journey, proudly announces the release of her latest work, From Sick to Healed: The Wonderful Miracles of the Turban Girls. This independently published children's book explores themes of hope, friendship, and the transformative power of faith.

In From Sick to Healed, readers embark on an emotional journey alongside Stacy, a brave young girl facing the formidable challenge of leukemia. Through Stacy's unwavering faith in Jesus and the incredible power of prayer, she experiences a miraculous healing that defies all odds. The narrative not only showcases Stacy's resilience but also emphasizes the profound impact of friendship, as she shares her faith and teaches her friend, Naomi, about the love of God and the wonders of prayer.

Key Highlights of From Sick to Healed:

🌟 Experience the inspiring journey of Stacy and Naomi's miraculous healing.
🌟 Discover the incredible strength found in faith and friendship.
🌟 Embrace the message of hope and the power of God through prayer for children and families facing challenges.

This heartwarming tale illustrates the transformative power of God as Stacy and Naomi overcome illness through their unyielding trust in Jesus. Readers of all ages will be inspired by the captivating narrative, making From Sick to Healed a great read for families seeking stories of faith, friendship, and the miraculous.

About the Author:
Latoya Shea, a remarkable individual who triumphed over homelessness at the age of 13, draws inspiration from her life experiences to deliver a powerful message of hope and faith. Her diverse background as a health inspector, veteran, nurse anesthetist, prophet, teacher, and, ultimately, a Spiritual Life Coach, reflects her commitment to service and education. Latoya's deep spiritual journey and intimacy with God shine through in her writing.

Connect with Latoya Shea:
Website: http://www.latoyashea.com

From Sick to Healed: The Wonderful Miracles of the Turban Girls is available now on Amazon in both paperback and e-book formats. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CR4P8T8X

Grab your copy today and let the powerful story of faith and friendship inspire you and your loved ones. Because miracles happen when you believe!



