Author Garret Thomas Godwin Promotes His Novel, Chasing Quetzalcoatl To The American Dream

Author Garret Thomas Godwin is pleased to announce the promotion of his book, Chasing Quetzalcoatl to the American Dream.

Set in the Southwest, this is a story of soul evolution - the story of a soldier who came back from Vietnam and knew he had to adapt to a rapidly changing world. The story chronicles his transformation from a soldier to a man of God, but for him the process of change was not always kind. Making his journey more difficult is the fact that he comes from a mixture of two cultures, Native American (Navajo) and white. He encounters people who are further along the path in their soul evolution than he is, along with incredible obstacles to his education and business endeavors. But most importantly, he must learn to reconcile his warrior nature with God's plan for him.

Chasing Quetzalcoatl to the American Dream is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Chasing Quetzalcoatl to the American Dream

By Garret Thomas Godwin

Publisher: Xlibris

ISBN: 978-1503577374 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1503577381 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1503577367 (ebook)

ASIN: B0793Q98X7

Pages: 245

Genre: War, Fiction

About the Author:

Garret Godwin received his BA in English from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and his MA in English literature from Temple University in Philadelphia. He was the Robert Sterling Clark scholar in classics at St. John's College in Sante Fe, New Mexico, and he holds an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He is the author of True Philadelphia Stories (aa collection of short stories and essays)< three novels - "Chasing Quetzalcoatl TO The American Dream:, :Down and Out in Philadelphia and New York:, and "Through The Dark Looking Glass" and an anthology of poetry, "As You Sow". He lives in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You