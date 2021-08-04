Audible Announces Multi-Project Development Deal With Deepak Chopra

Audible Inc. today announced a multi-project development deal with well-being authority and pioneer in integrated medicine Deepak Chopra. Kicking off the collaboration is an Audible Original exclusive podcast, Deepak Chopra's Mind Body Zone: Living Outside the Box, releasing September 16, 2021.

Deepak Chopra's Mind Body Zone: Living Outside the Box features thought-provoking conversations between Chopra and a mix of influential leaders including Oprah Winfrey, Jon Batiste, X González, Jenny Odell and more, exploring how connecting the mind to the body can promote physical and emotional well-being, creativity, inspiration and conflict resolution. Launching on September 16, each of Mind Body Zone's twelve 30-minute episodes will be tied to a specific theme, including embracing the unknown, self-acceptance, white privilege, and overcoming trauma and addiction, and will be accompanied by a guided meditation, creating a holistic experience for listeners as they reflect upon each episode's key learnings.

Additional projects forthcoming from the development deal include a short-form memoir about Chopra's quest for inner freedom, as well as a poetry project featuring notable guests and friends of Chopra.

"Over the course of my life, I've had the privilege of learning from brilliant friends and inspiring individuals, while discovering how to connect with my deeper self," said Deepak Chopra. "I believe that there is immense power behind the spoken word. Emotions are tethered to the human voice. This is why I chose to share my insights and experiences through the audio medium, and develop passion projects with Audible. Through storytelling, shared dialogue and guided meditations delivered in my own voice and the voices of others, I hope to create a deeply intimate, sensory listening experience for audiences - as if we are all in the room together, learning together and reflecting together."

"We couldn't be more honored to collaborate with Deepak Chopra, one of the most respected and inspirational leaders within the wellness space," said Zola Mashariki, SVP, Head of Audible Studios at Audible. "We're seeing the appetite for wellness and meditation content grow at a rapid pace, with audiences continuing to turn to Audible for unique, new ways to ground themselves and work on their overall state of wellbeing. There is no one better suited to help guide listeners on their personal development journey than Deepak."

Mind Body Zone: Living Outside the Box Guests include: