Video: College Students Perform 'Stand By Me' From Quarantine

This week, students from Nazareth Collge in Rochester, NY posted a video of them performing the Ben E. King classic 'Stand by Me' during quarantine.

Though Nazareth College suspended operations this march due to rising concerns over the pandemic, 16 musical theatre students of the class of 2021 worked from the isolation of their own homes to put together a virtual choir with accompanist Anthony Bisbano, and their video has already begun bringing joy and hope into so many communities.

The students, Megan MarkAnthony, Zachary T. Jones, Nicholas Deapo, Julianna Taglione Pollicino, Hayley Knips, Tre Kanaley, Michaela Shaffer, Ian Patterson, Felicity Thomas, Nash Johns, Cat Flint, Sophia Foti, Josie Herlong, Garrison Hunt, Shaughnessey Gower, and Caelie Scott, under the program direction of Corinne Aquilina, hope to continue using their training to provide people with uplifitng entertainments during these troubling times.

View the video here:





