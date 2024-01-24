Toy Opens World Premiere of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES By Donna Hoke This Weekend

TOY presents the WORLD-PREMIERE of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES by Donna Hoke, sponsored by M&T Bank, which runs from January 27-February 4, 2024. This production is freely adapted from the classic novel by L. M. Montgomery and is geared for children in grades 5+ and their families. Tickets range from $15 – 30 and are available online at Click Here.

Synopsis: When Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert decide to take in a foster child, they request a boy. Imagine their surprise when Anne, a girl of boundless imagination with a mouth to match, shows up on their doorstep. Still, the two of them take a chance on her in hopes they can do some good. As Anne comes of age, her curiosity and wonder may get her in trouble, but ultimately her capacity for love teaches them all what it means to create and commit to family in this inventive and timeless free adaptation of the heartwarming classic by L.M. Montgomery.

Directed by Annette Daniels Taylor. Production team includes Jenna Damberger (Costume Designer), Donnie Woodard (Scenic Designer), Brian Cavanagh (Lighting Designer), Brian Wantuch (Sound Design), Camille Jessica (Props Artisan) with Melissa Chernowetz (Dramaturg) and Brittany Wysocki (Stage Manager). This production is produced through special arrangement with YouthPLAYS.com.

The cast includes: Pamela Rose Mangus (Marilla Cuthbert), Roderick Garr (Matthew Cuthbert), Kira Whitehead (Anne Shirley), Meghan O’Connor (Ruby Gillis/Mrs. Spencer), Kristen-Marie Lopez (Mrs. Rachel Lynde/Josie Pye/Girl in White Lace), Glen Chitty (Thomas Lynde/Gilbert Blythe), Juli Grygier (Diana Barry), Ember Tate (Mrs. Barry/Miss Stacey/Ms. Gold/Woman in Silk). Understudy cast members include: Emily Yancey, Michael Garvey, Maria Ta, Kaylie Horowitz, Alyssa Grace Adams, Aaron Saldana, Shelby McNulty, and Kujané Lyons-Latimer Glenn.

Public Performances run weekends Saturday & Sunday from January 27-February 4, 2024 at 2:00PM.

Scheduled Understudy Performance is Saturday, February 3 at 2:00PM.

Special post-show talkback guests include:

Donna Hoke, playwright - 1/27 & 2/4

MELISSA CHERNOWETZ, dramaturg - 2/3